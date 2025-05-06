tom-cruise-and-ana-de-armas-dating-rumors-are-heating-up

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas were spotted out and about a few times last week, fueling speculation that the two might be a couple.

The duo was seen strolling and chatting in London on the actress’s 37th birthday, Wednesday, April 30 — just a day after being photographed taking to the skies in a helicopter piloted by the 62 year old Cruise, per People.

In photos and video footage captured by a bystander and shared on social media, the Top Gun icon was spotted strolling beside de Armas. Dressed casually in a white T-shirt, jeans, and with his arms clasped behind his back, he kept a relaxed demeanor. Meanwhile, the Ballerina actress opted for an equally laid-back look, pairing a light-colored T-shirt with jeans and white sneakers.

The duo walked side by side, their security detail trailing nearby. The two stars seemed to be engaged in a pleasant conversation as they leisurely strolled along one of the park’s pathways.

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas Were Also Spotted Leaving a Posh Party Together

Meanwhile, Page Six caught the pair trying to make a discreet exit from David Beckham’s 50th birthday celebration. They were photographed ducking in the back seat of a black SUV as they left the Core restaurant in Notting Hill, London, on Saturday.

A tired but seemingly amused Tom Cruise chuckled as he casually dodged the paparazzi, while Ana de Armas leaned in discreetly, ensuring her face remained hidden. Cruise exuded elegance in a crisp white suit jacket paired with black trousers, while de Armas stunned in a sleek black dress.

However, speculation of a romance might be misguided. The high profile actors are reportedly developing a new film together.

When Cruise and de Armas were seen enjoying a night out in February, a source told People they were dining with their agents to discuss ” potential collaborations down the line.” The insider clarified that there was “no romantic connection” between them and emphasized they were “just friends.”