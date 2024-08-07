Ben Affleck Slammed as ‘Rude’ by TV Host After Disastrous Interview

As his personal life appears to be imploding, Ben Affleck is slammed with a new reputation nickname following a disastrous interview – rude.

During a recent interview with Sydney Morning Herald’s Sunday Life magazine, ABC host Sarah Ferguson admitted the Argo star was the subject of her worst interview.

“He was just rude, not interested, going through the motions,” Sarah stated about Ben Affleck. She interviewed him in March 2023 for his film Air, which was about Michael Jordan. However, Affleck’s responses were less than stellar when Ferguson asked how the film evolved into a story about Jordan’s family.

“It happened by my looking at the story and thinking initially, you know, knowing a little bit how these companies work,” Affleck told Ferguson. “And knowing about, you know, knowing by instinct it wasn’t only white people who worked at this company who were relevant to the story. And I didn’t want to make that story. Luckily, Michael graciously made himself available to me, and directed me to the three people he felt were principally relevant here… and also he talked about his father and his mother.”

Ben Affleck noticeably avoided looking at the camera for most of the interview with Ferguson.

Ben Affleck Previously Addressed His ‘Unhappy-Looking Resting Face’

Although the criticism seems to be about his rudeness, Ben Affleck has previously spoken about his “unhappy-looking resting face.”

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Affleck spoke about the expression. “Listen, I have a very unhappy-looking resting face,” he admitted.

“This is me content,” he said with a blank expression and declared, “This is me amused,” with a similar almost-expressionless look. “That’s how God made me. You don’t have to punish me for it.”

Affleck has opened up about the expression while on Kevin Hart’s Hart to Heart. “People see me and they’re like, ‘Why is this dude always mad?’ Because somebody has their camera sticking in my face,” he said. “And I’m like, ‘OK, here we go.’”

Ben also said the expression usually is noticeable when he’s out and about with his children and paparazzi hound him. “What I’d actually like to do is do something much more definitive than just look at you [with a frown]. And I may be angry that you’re around my child,” he said.

Affleck then said he understands people are interested in photographing him at certain work events. He said that doesn’t bother him. “I don’t give a f—. Go ahead, knock yourself out. I don’t notice you. But with my children, that’s a different thing.”