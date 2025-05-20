Ben Affleck Reacts to Being Called ‘Hollywood’s Most Eligible Bachelor’

Months after being declared single, Ben Affleck found some humor in his newly single status.

TMZ reports that while out to dinner at Lavo Ristorante in West Hollywood earlier this month, the actor was approached by a photog, who asked in Spanish how “Hollywood’s most eligible bachelor” was feeling.

Knowing fully what the photog said, Affleck replied in Spanish, “Muy bien,” which translates as “very good.”

When the photog asked Affleck if he likes Latinas, Affleck answered without hesitation, “Yes, of course.”

Affleck’s answer was noticeably obvious, given that he was just married to well-known Latina, Jennifer Lopez. The couple first met in 2001 and got engaged in 2002. Months after postponing their 2003 wedding, they called it quits.

Nearly 20 years later, Affleck and Lopez reunited. They got engaged for the second time in April 2022 and married in Las Vegas a few months later. Lopez filed for divorce two years later, which was finalized earlier his year.

Ben Affleck Learned Spanish At the Age of 13 For A TV Show Role

Ben Affleck previously revealed he learned Spanish when he was 13 years old.

“I speak it passively,” the actor explained during his 2020 appearance on the Kelly Clarkson Show. “I did this little kid TV series when I was young, and when I was 13, the season that year was [shot] in Mexico for a year, and that’s how I picked it up. So I learned.”

Affleck further explained that he was glad to learn the language as a teenager, rather than an adult.

“The older brain doesn’t hold on to information as easy,” he said. “I wouldn’t know myself, but that’s what people have told me how are older.”

Affleck then said his daughter, Violet, speaks Spanish as well. However, the actor stated he refused to allow her to speak the language better than he does.

“I don’t mind that I can’t do your math homework,” he declared. “But you’re not going to be better at Spanish than me. I’ve decided I’ve got to take classes. I’ve got to do something to keep up, because I won’t have my 14-year-old – she’s like, ‘That sounds ridiculous. You’re not using the im-preterite… perfect tense.'”

Affleck pointed out that the language is spoken differently in various regions. “I learn all these words in Mexico. Some good, some… ya know,” he added. “And then you go somewhere else, you go to Spain [or] you go to South America, and they’re like, ‘No, that’s not Spanish.”