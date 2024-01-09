Ben Affleck, Matt Damon ‘Bromance’ Sets the Internet Ablaze During Golden Globes

Proving to be a friendship like no other, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon set the internet ablaze after a video surfaced of them greeting each other at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Jan. 7.

During the big event, Affleck was seen walking up to Damon’s table to surprise him. When Damon saw Affleck coming, he immediately stopped everything and wrapped his arm around his longtime friend.

Ben Affleck surprises Matt Damon at the 2024 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/IoQnirXaWJ — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) January 8, 2024

Matt Damon previously opened up about how his friendship with Ben Affleck changed after the death of his father. “After my dad passed in 2017 – and Ben was very, very close with him – it changed something in us, I think,” Damon told Today in July 2023. “You start to see the end game and you start to feel like, ‘I want to make every second count. I don’t want to fritter away time anymore.’”

Damon also said that Peter Jackson’s documentary about The Beatles, Get Back, reminded him of his friendship with Affleck as well. “At the end, they’re playing on the roof in London, and it says this is the last time that they ever played together live,” Damon continued. “And it made me so sad. Because you look at them and they’re so happy.”

Matt Damon then recalled calling Ben Affleck after watching the documentary. “I said, ‘Look man, we were talking about doing this and it’s like, it’s been 25 years or something since Good Will Hunting. What are we doing? You know, we both kind of hit the lottery. Why aren’t we working together more often?”

Matt Damon Said Ben Affleck is One of the Three ‘Most Significant Partnerships’ in His Life

While continuing to speak about his connection with Ben Affleck, Matt Damon revealed Affleck is one of the three most important people in his life.

“Between Ben and my wife and Gary White… Those are the three most significant partnerships in my life,” Damon explained. “And all those things are going really well.”

In 2022, Ben Affleck described Matt Damon as a “principal influence” on his decisions when it comes to the parts he goes for. While the duo were chatting for Entertainment Weekly, Affleck reflected on the Justice League role and how he spoke to Damon about it. “I talked to you about it and you were a principal influence on that decision,” he said. “I want to do the things that would bring me joy. Then we went and did Last Duel and I had fun every day on this movie.”

Although Affleck wasn’t the star, likable, and the villain in Last Duel, Affleck said, “I wasn’t all the things I thought I was supposed to be when I started out and yet it was a wonderful experience. And it was all just stuff that came along that I wasn’t chasing.”