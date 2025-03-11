Ben Affleck ‘Excited’ About His Next Chapter After Jennifer Lopez Divorce

Ben Affleck is reportedly the happiest he’s been in years—turns out, divorce from Jennifer Lopez might just be his “happy place.”

Videos by Suggest

Affleck is reportedly “happier than he’s been in years” following his divorce settlement with Lopez, an insider revealed to Page Six.

Affleck is reportedly “in a much better mood lately” and feeling “excited” about this new chapter, according to sources who spoke with the outlet.

“Ben hasn’t been in regular contact with Jennifer since their divorce unless it revolves around their kids’ school functions,” the source dished.

Reportedly, the Phantoms star “has no hard feelings for Jennifer but he would rather keep things at a distance.”

Ben Affleck Reportedly Sees ‘No Point’ in Remaining Close to Jennifer Lopez

It seems that’s as close as Affleck,52, cares to be to Lopez, 55, going forward. Lopez’s 4th cast off husband “doesn’t really see a point in remaining close friends,” the insider told Page Six.

Affleck and Lopez began dating in 2002 after meeting on the set of their infamous flop, Gigli. Their first engagement followed in November of the same year, but the couple ultimately parted ways in January 2004.

Soon after, the Oscar winner married Jennifer Garner. They share three children: Violet Anne, 19, Seraphina Rose, 16, and Samuel, 12. Affleck and Garner split in 2015.

The former couple rekindled their romance in 2021, nearly two decades after ending their first engagement in 2004. In July 2022, they married in a small Las Vegas ceremony, followed by a larger celebration in Georgia a month later with family and friends.

Lopez filed for divorce on August 20, 2024, two years after her Georgia wedding. The court cited irreconcilable differences, with the separation date marked as April 26, 2024.

Lopez filed in Los Angeles, requesting no spousal support, shared attorneys’ fees, and to restore her name to Jennifer Lynn Lopez. The couple will also reportedly split profits from selling their Beverly Hills mansion.

Meanwhile, Garner and Affleck were recently seen laughing together as they celebrated their youngest son Samuel’s birthday.

Affleck was spotted by Page Six gently wrapping his arm around Garner’s waist as she aimed her paintball gun at a target at Combat Paintball Park in Castaic, California. Garner seemed to welcome the gesture as Affleck pulled her closer. The former couple appeared at ease, sharing laughter and engaging in light-hearted conversation while enjoying the day’s activities.

Reportedly, Lopez is livid seeing the former couple seemingly so happy around each other.