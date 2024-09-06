ben-affleck-and-jennifer-lopez-just-miss-each-other-while-working-out-in-same-building

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez recently filed for a divorce. But the two are apparently still drawn to each other.

Ben and Jen narrowly escaped a confrontation. When sources observed the two outside their joint Los Angeles office building only 30 minutes apart.

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez Narrowly Avoid Awkard Confrontation

On Wednesday the singer was seen entering the building where both she and Affleck have offices. The actor was then seen driving away from the same building some 30 minutes later in his car.

The pair — who officially separated on April 26, per Lopez’s Aug. 20 divorce filing — are reportedly both ready to move on with their lives. They officially called it quits on their two-year marriage.

Affleck Keeping Positive Attitude

An insider close to the “Good Will Hunting” star told People last week that he is “focused on the positives” amid their split.

“He’s where he wants to be – close to his kids and in a neighborhood that he loves,” the source added.

The singer also hinted that she has come to terms with the breakup in her own way. Sharing a collage of moments from her summer on Instagram with the caption, “Oh, it was a summer.” Among the medley of photos was one image of herself wearing a T-shirt that read, “She’s in bloom and unbothered out of reach and at peace.”

A source close to the “Hustlers” star told Page Six that Lopez is “looking to make over her image” as she moves on from her and Affleck’s failed marriage.

The circumstances of the marriage between the actor and singer may be nothing compared to the harrowing divorce that looms ahead. A source recently confirmed to People that the couple didn’t have a prenuptial agreement when they eloped back in 2022.

According to the source, “there are some sticking points over financials,” including the Beverly Hills mansion they bought in 2023. There may also be disputes concerning the separate businesses that each owns and has jointly prospered in since their 2-year union.