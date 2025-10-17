‘Below Deck’ Star Arrested for Alleged DUI

A Below Deck alum was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence.

Videos by Suggest

Camille Lamb was booked early on October 11 in Mississippi, per TMZ. Records show the reality personality was released 12 hours later after posting a $1,000 bond.

In her mugshot, Lamb’s hair was pulled back in a messy ponytail. She didn’t look directly at the camera, and a small smirk crossed her lips.

🚨 'Below Deck' star Camille Lamb was arrested for DUI in Mississippi early Saturday. She spent 12 hours in jail before posting a $1,000 bond. Known for her drama on the show and past 'American Idol' fame, details of the incident remain unclear. #BelowDeck #DUI pic.twitter.com/X82JqaV8Uc — American Focus (@americanfocusAF) October 13, 2025

No further details of her arrest are known.

‘Below Deck’ Isn’t Lamb’s Only Claim to Fame

Lamb made waves on Below Deck Season 10 in 2022, but not exactly for smooth sailing. Her journey was cut short when Captain Sandy Yawn pulled the plug, citing behavioral issues.

Camille Lamb on season ten of ‘Below Deck.’ (Photo by: Laurent Bassett/Bravo via Getty Images)

However, this wasn’t her only reality TV appearance.

Lamb also competed on American Idol in 2021 and appeared on the first season of the CW’s Lovers and Liars.

Lamb has been busy channeling her inner Dolly Parton, continuing her country music career with singles like “Bad Girl” and “Cool Like Me.” And, naturally, for those seeking an even more… intimate fan experience, she also offers exclusive content on OnlyFans.

Meanwhile, Lamb isn’t the only Below Deck cast member to face legal woes this year.

According to Page Six, Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Gary King was sued for alleged sexual battery and assault in February. Court documents state that makeup artist Samantha Suarez filed a lawsuit against King and Bravo, claiming he tried to pressure her into sleeping with him in July 2022 during the filming of Season 4.

The filing alleges that a drunken King asked Suarez to bring snacks to his hotel room. When Suarez attempted to leave, King allegedly grabbed and restrained her arms, then closed the door and leaned on it to prevent her from fleeing.