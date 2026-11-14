‘Below Deck’ Alum and Brother Arrested After Brawl With Teenager Turns Deadly

Former Below Deck star João Franco and his brother have been arrested in Turkey following a violent altercation that left a 17-year-old shop employee dead.

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Turkish authorities arrested Franco, 36, and his brother, Karlos, after the incident in Bodrum, a popular resort town in southwestern Turkey, on Saturday, November 7, 2026.

According to local media reports, the confrontation began with a verbal dispute between the brothers and employees of a clothing store. The argument reportedly escalated into a physical fight outside the establishment.

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Security footage obtained by Page Six appears to show Karlos throwing the first punch. João initially intervened and separated his brother from an employee. However, the confrontation continued, with several men exchanging punches and kicks.

During the brawl, a 17-year-old employee, identified in local reports as Muhammet Koyabakan, fell and struck his head against the steps. He reportedly suffered a severe head injury and cardiac arrest. Emergency responders revived him before transporting him to a hospital, where he later died.

Authorities subsequently detained both brothers and brought them before a court in Bodrum. They remain in custody as the investigation continues.

According to reports cited by the Associated Press, the brothers told police that others had attacked them and that they acted in self-defense. They also denied hitting the teenager. Authorities have not publicly specified the charges against them.

Franco gained recognition through Bravo’s reality television franchise Below Deck. He appeared on Below Deck Mediterranean beginning in 2018 and later joined Below Deck Down Under. He also appeared on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.