Beloved TV Hair And Makeup Artist Allegedly Killed By Her Own Son

The son of a beloved TV hair and makeup artist is accused of murdering his mother, according to the New York Post. 57-year-old Renee Travis Baldwin was shot to death, allegedly by her 27-year-old son, Logan Chrisinger.

Baldwin was a makeup artist for Newsmax who worked for journalist Greta Van Susteren. Fox 5 DC reported that he allegedly shot his mother to death inside their Arlington, Virginia, home.

Officers responded around 8:28 AM on August 17 to a report of a gunshot victim. This was at the 3400 block of Fairfax Drive in Winchester. First responders rushed Baldwin to a local hospital, but unfortunately, she succumbed to her wounds.

Her son stayed at the crime scene and was swiftly detained. They are currently holding him without bond at Arlington County Detention Facility. Police have charged Chrisinger with first-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding, and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

In response to the horrific death, Susteren has spoken up on social media. “What sadness,” she began. “My Newsmax make up artist of 3 1/2 years, and years at @ABC @espn etc and a friend to all of her colleagues…was murdered over the weekend.”

Susteren revealed that Baldwin did her makeup for the last time on Friday. “Of course I never dreamed that would be the last time I would see her,” said Susteren.

Remembering Renee Baldwin

3 beautiful, smiling women on the way out from work some time ago.



Heaven’s newest angel sits perched in the middle, Renne Travis Baldwin.



I’m sure many friends and friends of friends in our industry have come into contact with Renee if you’ve ever been in need of H&MU.… pic.twitter.com/lgPI2dsxNy — Marisela Ramirez (@mariselapenny) August 19, 2025

Newsmax White House producer Marisela Ramirez also mourned the artist’s death. “Renee had a giving heart and a gypsy spirit but really she was a quiet warrior,” said Ramirez.

“[She was] supporting her family and carrying the weight of a household on her shoulders—without complaints.”

Ramirez recalled how Baldwin would always ask everyone in the studio how they were doing. She would also keep up with your life and was “always keen to listen without judgement.”

“Her spirit and joyous laugh will be deeply missed, her penchant for remembering birthdays irreplaceable; and her heart never gotten. May God guide your soul into his kingdom and bring you peace, Renee. You are loved and will be missed.”