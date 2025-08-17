Virginia Man Killed Once-Best Friend Over Love Triangle, Wrote Rap About Murdering Him

A 24-year-old Virginia man, Dustin Dove, will spend the rest of his life in prison after he killed his former best friend over a love triangle involving his girlfriend. Reportedly, Dove wrote a rap song following his murder, boasting about what he did.

As reported by WHSV, Dove was sentenced to life in prison in Waynesboro Circuit Court on Friday, August 15. This comes four months after he was found guilty of first-degree murder for the 2024 killing of Seth Wallace, who was once Dove’s best friend.

Reportedly, Dove’s defense didn’t focus their attention on disputing the murder. Instead, they attempted to argue for his intentions at the time, saying that he had shot Wallace with the intent to injure, not to kill.

As previously reported by WHSV, citing the Waynesboro Police Department (WPD), the incident occurred on May 25, 2024. Officers responded to a shooting call on D Street at around 4 a.m.

Upon arrival, they found Wallace having suffered multiple gunshot wounds. While still alive, he was unresponsive. While he received treatment at local hospitals, he eventually succumbed to his injuries two weeks later.

Dove was charged with first-degree murder after Wallace died. His history with the victim, however, was found to be more complicated than a simple random shooting.

Best Friends, Murder

In court, it was revealed that Dustin Dove and Seth Wallace met in 2022. They quickly became best friends, according to WHSV. However, when Dove was convicted on drug charges and jailed, Wallace was “inappropriate” with Dove’s girlfriend, Kayle Turner, 22, as per Dove’s defense attorney.

Dove landed himself back in jail after testing positive for drugs. Dove’s defense argued that Wallace began manipulating Turner at the time, saying that Dove had cheated on her.

After finding out about the alleged manipulation, both men started texting “nasty, mean things” to each other. The texts were read in court, and read, in part, “Dog, I’m going to destroy you,” and “I’m going to get away with it.”

During the early morning of May 25, 2024, Dove and Turner drove to Wallace’s house, prosecutors argued. Dove shot Wallace while hiding, firing 15 shots and connecting eight. When found by police, Wallace allegedly pointed the finger at Dove, saying he was responsible for the shooting.

Following the fatal shooting, Dove apparently wrote a rap song boasting about the killing and sang it to a friend in a phone call. Played in court, a recording shows Dove signing, “He was my best friend, now he’s dead meat.”

Turner pleaded guilty to first-degree murder as a second-degree principal. This means, as per WHSV, that while she didn’t pull the trigger, she helped the perpetrator, Dove, commit the killing. She was sentenced to 30 years in prison, with her serving 18 years and a half suspended.