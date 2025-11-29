beloved-tiktok-chef-tini-reveals-one-of-her-infant-twins-has-died

TikTok chef Tineke “Tini” Younger shared earlier this week that she lost one of her twin babies.

Videos by Suggest

“This isn’t the post I ever thought I would share once the twins came, unfortunately, earlier this week we lost our sweet girl Arya (Baby A),” the 24-year-old wrote on Instagram on Wednesday.

“We made it to almost 36 weeks. We were so close to being done and getting the girls to term, but I had a placenta abruption, and we lost our sweet girl. Her twin sister is doing really good and breathing on her own,” she added.

“They both are so beautiful, and Arya will always be celebrated; her sister will know she is a twin and has a beautiful twin sister. I will be taking a break, not sure for how long, but I promise I will be back. I love you guys,” the TikTok star’s post concluded.

In the black-and-white photos, Younger and her husband, Antoine Wright Jr., are seen holding baby Arya at the hospital.

Placental abruption is when the placenta separates from the uterus before delivery,” according to the Cleveland Clinic. This can reduce the baby’s oxygen and nutrient supply and cause heavy bleeding in the mother. It may lead to poor growth, oxygen deprivation, premature birth, or stillbirth.

Fans and Friends Show Their Support for TikTok Chef Tineke ‘Tini’ Younger After Loss of Baby

Of course, peers and fans alike showed. their support for Tini in the comments section.

“Sending all our love,” celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay wrote. “So sorry Tini 😪 so many of us are crying with you and for you tonight,” fitness influencer MaKayla Kim Thomas added.

“Lord wrap your arms around this beautiful family. Give them the strength to get through this chapter,” one fan wrote.

“Tini, you are loved by so many. We are all holding you in our hearts right now. I’m so very sorry,” The Pioneer Woman’s Ree Drummond wrote.

Younger, who has over ten million followers on TikTok and Instagram, announced her pregnancy with twins in June. A month later, during a gender reveal celebration, she and her husband discovered they were expecting twin daughters.

The TikTok chef didn’t let her pregnancy keep her out of the kitchen and shared her plans for preparing Thanksgiving dinner despite her baby bump.

“I’m just going to bring a chair with me,” Tini told PEOPLE last month.“I already have a little kitchen stool, but [Thanksgiving] is my thing, especially around the holidays, for content; everyone comes to my page for recipes.”

“I’m going to push through,” Younger continued. “Just sit on my chair because that’s my main thing.”