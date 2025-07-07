Beloved Singer Leaves Group: ‘New Chapter’

One of the vocalists in a beloved group is exiting.

On Tuesday, Voctave revealed the departure of Aaron Stratton. Both Stratton and the a cappella group, which is known for its YouTube videos with tens of millions of views, issued public statements on the exit.

The baritone/bass singer noted that he is leaving Voctave to focus on his family and his work as part of Walt Disney World‘s Voices of Liberty.

“After an incredible journey with Voctave – filled with soaring harmonies, laughter, and unforgettable performances around the world – I’ve decided to step away to focus on two things closest to my heart: my family and my career at Walt Disney World,” Stratton wrote. “From childhood, I dreamed of being both a performer and a family man. God blessed me with both – a loving wife of 27 years, amazing kids, and a dream job at the most magical place on earth.”

“Voctave has been more than a group—they’re dear friends and chosen family. I’ll always cherish the music and memories we shared. This isn’t goodbye to music, just a new chapter. My heart is full, and I’ll always be Voctave’s biggest fan singing along from the audience, forever grateful.”

The 20-member vocal ensemble confirmed there was no bad blood involved in the split, praising the departing singer’s talents.

“Voctave has been very lucky to have such an amazing person, voice and friend in Aaron Stratton,” the group said. “With some of the widest range and quickest wit, his voice and humor will be greatly missed. We love him and his family so much and while we will miss him dearly, we are so happy for him in his future endeavors. We love you Aaron!!!”

Voctave has not named a replacement for Stratton as of press time. The act’s next concert is not scheduled until December.