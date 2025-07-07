Walt Disney World Updates Magic Kingdom’s Map After Numerous Attraction Closures

Following the closure of multiple attractions, Walt Disney World has updated the map of the Magic Kingdom.

The new Magic Kingdom map now covers where the Liberty Square Riverboat, Tom Sawyer Island, and the Rivers of America once stood. All three attractions were located in Frontierland, near Tiana’s Bayou Adventure and Big Thunder Mountain.

The map changes are also already reflected on the mobile app.

Before and after of Magic Kingdom’s Frontier Land following numerous attraction closures (Photos by Disney Parks/Mobile App)

Walt Disney World announced last month that it would be closing longtime attractions Rivers of America, Tom Sawyer Island, and Liberty Square Riverboat on July 7.

“Imagineers are also hard at work beyond Big Thunder Mountain Railroad,” the update read. “Bringing to life the first-ever land inspired by the Disney Villains with major attractions, dining, and shopping all on an incredibly twisted grand scale.”

Walt Disney World is also adding Cars-themed Piston Peak National Park in the same area.

The park revealed that the Rocky Mountain area and the American frontier inspire Piston Peak National Park. Among its attractions will be the visitor lodge, range HQ, trails, and more. Everything featured will be within the Cars universe.

“To make sure these buildings fit naturally within the surrounding majestic landscape, Imagineers are using a style of architecture called ‘Parkitecture,’” the Disney Parks Blog stated. “Which was developed by the National Park Service to create structures that harmonized with the natural environment.”

The opening date for Piston Peak National Park has not been announced.

Other Exciting Things Are Coming to Magic Kingdom

Along with the new park attractions, it was announced that there is more going on at Walt Disney World’s iconic park. While Big Thunder Mountain won’t reopen until next year, “Disney Starlight: Dream the Night Away” will launch on July 20.

Disney Starlight is described as a new nighttime parade. It will feature Blue Fairy magic. The parade’s floats will be covered with LED panels, offering “magic and movement that a static image would not provide.”

