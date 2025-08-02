Beloved Singer Completes Military Service, Tells Fans ‘Thank You So Much for Waiting’

An internationally adored singer just wrapped up military service and hinted at a big comeback.

On July 21, K-pop singer-songwriter WOODZ completed his 18-month mandatory military service in South Korea. He served in the military band and received the “special warrior” award, according to the Korea Times.

“When I first enlisted, I worried about how hard it might be and whether time would pass slowly, but now I can’t believe a year and six months have flown by. I feel truly happy right now,” WOODZ, real name Cho Seung-youn, explained via his talent agency EDAM Entertainment.

“Thank you so much for waiting,” the singer said to assembled fans at the ceremony.

Singer WOODZ in 2023.(Photo by The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins via Getty Images)

During his military service, WOODZ’s self-composed track “Drowning” gained renewed popularity in October 2023, climbing to No. 1 on major streaming platforms and topping music programs, despite his lack of active promotion.

“Even up until my discharge, it didn’t quite feel real,” the singer recalled of the song’s success. “Fellow soldiers and officers would talk to me or ask for autographs, and I thought, ‘Oh, I guess something good is happening,’ but it was hard to truly feel it from inside the base. Still, reading online comments and messages filled me with gratitude. I’ve promised myself to work even harder to live up to all that support.”

K-pop Singer Teases Big Music Comeback on the Day His Military Service Ended

Soon after completing his military service, WOODZ sparked excitement on social media with a mysterious teaser titled OUT OF TIME ARTIFACTS. The cryptic clip, seemingly signaling his musical comeback, features a snippet of a rock track accompanied by the evocative lyrics, “Keep on running.”

The singer is also scheduled to take the stage at Japan’s largest music festival, “Summer Sonic 2025,” later this month.

Meanwhile, WOODZ offered a glimpse into the musical path he intends to explore now that his service has ended.

“I’ll definitely keep working with rock, a genre I love,” he explained, per the Korea Times. “But I also want to explore sounds and moods that fit the stories I want to express, whether in an album or lyrics. I want to challenge myself across genres, but ultimately create music that resonates with people.”