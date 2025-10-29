Beloved Rapper Hospitalized in ICU, Master P Asks for Prayers

Master P and others are asking for prayers for Young Bleed as the beloved rapper is hospitalized in the ICU following a medical emergency.

In an Instagram post, Master P confirmed that Young Bleed was still in the hospital and was fighting a health battle. He then encouraged his followers to pray for the rapper’s health and well-being.

“@snoopdogg and I was just talking about how we have to love eachother while we here!” he wrote. “We just turned up with our brother @therealyoungbleed @verzuztv Thanks for all y’all prayers.”

Master P further shared, “And we need more prayers for him and his family as he fights in ICU #GodGotUs #NoLimitSoldier Tell your people you love them every time they walk out the door.”

According to TMZ, Young Bleed was hospitalized after his appearance at ComplexCon. While on stage, Young Bleed performed his hit song “How Ya Do That” before suffering from a “major” medical emergency.

Although media outlets initially reported that Young Bleed passed away, his sister, Tedra, confirmed that he was still alive. However, he was placed in the ICU.

The rapper’s mother also stated she received multiple calls and was tagged in social media posts from fans mourning him. She and the rest of Young Bleed’s family are demanding that the “RIP” posts stop.

Details about the rapper’s medical emergency, including the cause, have not been revealed.

Young Bleed’s Fans Rally For Him As They Share Supportive Messages on Social Media

As Young Bleed continues his medical fight, the rapper’s fans rally for him by posting supportive messages on social media.

“Get well family & remember GOD IS GOOD & HE CAN PERFORM MIRACLES,” one fan wrote. “Much love from Detroit my brother.”

Another fan also wrote, “Lord, please give our brother the strength he needs to recover, YOUR STRENGTH!! You said in YOUR WORD that Your strength is made perfect in our weakness in 2 Corinthians 12:9, and my brother needs YOUR STRENGTH in this weak moment!:

The fan further shared, “May this only be a brief moment of weakness for a full recover by YOUR STRENGTH for a testimony that will save millions of souls in the mighty MIGHTY NAME OF JESUS CHRIST! Amen!!!”