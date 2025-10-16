Beloved Radio Personality Des Unexpectedly: Craig Heist Was 66

Former beloved radio personality Craig Heist, also known as “Heisty,” unexpectedly passed away earlier this month. He was 66 years old.

Videos by Suggest

According to his former employer, WTOP, Heist reported on the majority of sports teams in the Washington D.C. area for more than 30 years. The late sports reporter started covering sports at WKHII in Ocean City, Maryland, after graduating from Salisbury University in 1987.

Craig Heist notably worked for WTOP for 15 years and was also an anchor/reporter for 106.7 The Fan. Since 2013, he has been the postgame host on the Nationals Radio Network. He even won Maryland Sportscaster of the Year three times.

Heist covered the Washington Capitals’ NHL games just before his passing. He was also set to attend the Washington Commanders game earlier this week.

WTOP Sports Director George Wallace spoke about Craig Heist, referring to the late reporter as “a grinder.”

“He believed in getting the job done regardless of what it took,” Wallace said.

WTOP Sports anchor Dave Preston, who was with Heist during the Capitals game, stated that his former co-worker was in “good spirits” and ready for another NHL season.

“[He was] more than a co-worker,” Preston pointed out. “He was a really good friend, especially to all of us who lived in those press boxes, from Wizards to Caps to Nationals to college football and basketball season.”

Heist’s cause of death has not been revealed. He is survived by his wife, Suzanne.

Numerous Sports Teams Pay Tribute to Craig Heist

Just after the news broke about Craig Heist’s sudden death, numerous sports teams paid tribute to the sportscaster.

The Baltimore Orioles released a statement about Heist. “The Orioles are saddened to learn of the passing of Craig Heist, veteran sports broadcaster who covered the team for more than 35 years,” the statement reads. “We send our condolences to his wife, Suzanne, and the many friends he made throughout his career.”

Washington Nationals owner Mark Lemer also spoke out about Craig Heist, calling the late reporter a “fixture” in the press box and clubhouse. He also said that Heist was “always celebrating with the team through its biggest moments.”

“We will profoundly miss his kindness, enthusiasm, and passion for baseball,” Lemer added.