beloved-nbc-news-anchor-kris-radcliffe-dead-at-51

Kris Radcliffe, a beloved news anchor, died unexpectedly at the age of 51, leaving his colleagues grappling to maintain their composure on air.

Radcliffe, who anchored the 5, 6, and 10 p.m. broadcasts, dedicated 22 years of his career to KCEN, per the station. The cause of his death was not disclosed at that time.

Understandably, co-anchor Lindsay Liepman of KCEN, an NBC affiliate in Temple, Texas, became visibly emotional during Wednesday’s newscast. She reported to viewers at home that Radcliffe had “died unexpectedly.”

“Kris sat in the chair right beside me, and he was the best. He was simply the best,” Liepman said on air. “Funny, genuine and smart. I looked forward to working with Kris every single night, and I think you all could tell at home. We had fun here. Kris loved this community and never took his role for granted.”

She also admitted the previous night’s broadcast would’ve gone down differently had she known it was to be Radcliffe’s last.

“I would have ignored the cues to wrap from our producers and just laughed a little longer,’ Liepman mused.

With tears welling in her eyes, Liepman expressed her wish to thank him for all he had taught her—yet, she acknowledged, “that’s not how life works.”

Liepman also reflected on their time together off-screen and expressed her heartfelt condolences to his family, including Radcliffe’s wife, daughters, grandchildren, and sister.

At one moment, she nearly broke down as she shared that others would be stepping in to ensure the broadcast that night continued smoothly.

“I simply cannot get through the newscast tonight, and I hope you understand,” she explained to viewers at home.

Kris Radcliffe Joined KCEN Over Twenty Years Ago After Stints in Nebraska and California

Radcliffe, a native of California, joined KCEN in 2002 as a sports anchor. However, he quickly ascended the ranks at the station.

He eventually became the morning anchor for “Texas Today,” a daily show that covers local news, entertainment, sports, and weather. Radcliffe served in that role for nine years.

The renowned newscaster transitioned to an evening news anchor role, delivering the latest headlines and breaking news to his audience in Central Texas.

Radcliffe also hosted and produced 200 episodes of “Money Talks,” a weekly segment dedicated to educating viewers about personal finance. For six consecutive years, he was recognized as the Waco Tribune-Herald’s On-Air Television Personality of the Year.

Before joining KCEN, the journalist gained valuable on-air experience in Nebraska and California. Meanwhile, he earned his degree from California State University, Long Beach.