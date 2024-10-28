Beloved NBC Anchor Jim Donovan Dies at 68, Cause of Death Revealed

Jim Donovan, a beloved NBC anchor and the voice of the Cleveland Browns passed away on Saturday, Oct. 26. He was 68 years old.

According to the Cleveland Browns, Donovan died while battling chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Cleveland Browns Managing and Principal Partners Dee and Jimmy Haslam released a statement. “This is an incredibly difficult day for us and the entire Cleveland Browns organization,” they stated. “We are deeply saddened by the loss of Jim Donovan. His impact as the Voice of the Browns for 25 years is immeasurable as he touched the lives of our fans each and every Sunday with his love for the Browns and his brilliance at his craft.”

“He will be greatly missed,” they shared. “But he cemented a legacy that will live on forever. The only thing that outweighed his love for this city and this team was the love he had for his family. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Cheryl, his daughter, Meghan, and everyone who was fortunate enough to call Jimmy family or friend.”

The NFL team further revealed that Jim Donovan was first dubbed the radio “Voice of the Cleveland Browns” in 1999, following the franchise’s return from a three-year hiatus. He completed his 25th season in 2023.

He was also known for his famous signature calls. This includes 2002’s “Run, William, run” and 2018’s “Is this how it feels?”

Right at the end of the 2024 preseason, Donovan wrote a letter announcing he was stepping away from the Browns Radio Network to battle cancer. He was inducted into the 2024 Class of Browns Legends on Sept. 22. His daughter, Meghan, accepted the Browns Legends jacket during the ceremony on his behalf.

The Cleveland Browns Pay Tribute to Jim Donovan

Along with the statement, the Cleveland Browns also took to X (formerly Twitter) to pay tribute to Donovan.

“We are heartbroken that Jim Donovan, the Voice of the Browns, has passed away. Jim provided so much joy and love to this city,” the team wrote. “His steady presence on the radio for Browns games and on television for nightly news made it feel like he was an extended family member for all those that tuned in. His signature calls will be forever embedded in Browns history.”

The team then added, “Our thoughts are with Jim’s family and everyone who had the immense pleasure of considering him a friend.”

The Cleveland Browns also posted a video for Donovan right before they took on the Baltimore Ravens.

The team then ended up beating the Ravens 29-24, bringing its 2024 record to 2-6.