beloved-nashville-cafe-time-travels-to-1951-with-retro-menu-and-prices

A beloved Nashville cafe is bringing back the charm of the 1950s with a retro-inspired menu.

Videos by Suggest

Music City institution the Loveless Cafe is embracing its heritage by bringing back the original 1951 menu, per local outlet WSMV. For four special days this month, guests can enjoy classic dishes at the nostalgic 1951 prices.

Every Wednesday in August, from 4 to 8 p.m., guests are invited to enjoy the “Prices and Portions of 1951” promotion. This special menu showcases timeless classics, including Southern-fried chicken and country ham with biscuits, offering a nostalgic taste of the past. Every item (even full dinners) clocks in at under 7 bucks.

The offer began on August 6 and will continue on August 13, 20, and 27.

“Step back in time with us at the Loveless Cafe with throwback prices and 2025 hospitality,” the restaurant wrote on Facebook. :Our Prices & Portions of 1951 menu will be offered tomorrow, August 6, from 4 p.m. – close! Can’t make it? Join us every Wednesday this month to taste history, y’all!”

The Loveless Cafe Kicked Off in 1951

In 1951, Lon and Anne Loveless bought the Harpeth Valley Tea Room on Highway 100 and renamed it the Loveless Motel and Cafe. Initially, they served only chicken at picnic tables on their porch. However, later they expanded the house to create more dining space and a larger menu.

After eight years, they sold the business to Cordell and Stella Maynard in 1959. In 1973, the Maynards sold it to Charles and Donna McCabe. Their son George became a full business partner in 1982. He expanded the business by launching the “Hams & Jams” mail-order service.

Meanwhile, motel operations ended in 1985. The 14 units were converted into rooms for mail orders, storage, and a dining room. In 2003, the Loveless Cafe was sold to a group of Nashville locals. They closed it in February 2004 for a five-month restoration, adding a new kitchen, restrooms, and more seating. The old motel buildings became Hams & Jams Country Market and the Loveless Motel Shops. The renovation earned the Critic’s Choice for Best Resurrection of an Institution by the Nashville Scene that year.