Beloved Musician Moisés Canelo Dead at 74

The music world is mourning Honduran star Moisés Canelo, who passed away on September 13 in New York City, as confirmed by his wife, Jemima Miranda de Canelas. He was 74.

Canelo’s cause of death was heart failure, his wife revealed in a heartbreaking statement on social media.

“We are never prepared for death, much less when it is someone we love. With pain in my soul, I inform you that my husband passed away on Friday, September 13 at 6:42 pm from heart failure. My God decided to take him, and allowed me to be with him until the last moment,” she wrote (text translated from Spanish).

Though Moisés Canelo passed in New York, his wife is making arrangements for the transportation of his remains to his homeland of Honduras for burial.

“I have agreed with his son Max and some of his closest friends that the place for the wake will be large enough, because I want the Honduran people to be able to say their last goodbye to the best artist of Honduras, to my husband, Moisés Canelo,” his wife said.

Born Moisés Canelas Withol on July 9, 1950 in the village of Francia, in Colón, Canelo garnered international fame with hits such as Noche de luna en La Ceiba and Mensajero del amor.

Fans Pay Tribute to Moisés Canelo

Following news of his death, the United States ambassador to Honduras, Laura Dogu, took to X (formerly Twitter), to mourn his passing.

“Honduras has lost one of its great sons,” she wrote. “I deeply regret the passing of Moisés Canelo, a true music icon. Although I did not have the opportunity to meet him in person, I have listened countless times to his songs, which reflect his love for Honduras. Surely, his legacy will live on for generations. My condolences to his family, loved ones and [Honduras].”

“Moises Canelas, his original surname, is an authentic musician and composer who makes us proud. He is an important part of our culture,” one fan replied. “May Moisés Canelo rest in peace,” another wrote.