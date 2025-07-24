Beloved Musician and ‘King of the Hill’ Favorite Chuck Mangione Dead at 84

Jazz musician Chuck Mangione, best known for his 1970s hit “Feels So Good,” and a fan favorite for appearances on King of the Hill, has died.

Mangione passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on Tuesday, a representative for the star confirmed to PEOPLE. No cause of death was disclosed. He was 84.

With a career spanning over 30 albums and 14 Grammy Award nominations, Mangione was renowned for his mastery of the flugelhorn and trumpet. Beyond his musical achievements, he made a memorable mark on pop culture with a recurring role on the animated sitcom King of the Hill, portraying himself across multiple episodes.

Mangione, a Rochester native, graduated from Benjamin Franklin High School and the Eastman School of Music in 1963. He led the school’s jazz ensemble from 1968 to 1972, per Rochester outlet 2KUTV.

Chuck Mangione Scored His First Grammy in 1977

In February 1977, he earned his first Grammy Award, winning Best Instrumental Composition for “Bellavia.” Later that year, he recorded the now-iconic track “Feels So Good” for an album of the same name. Released as a single in 1978, the song soared to No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Easy Listening chart (now known as Adult Contemporary).

In February 1979, Mangione also won a Grammy for Best Pop Instrumental Performance for “Children of Sanchez.”

The following year, his song “Give It All You Got” was chosen as the official theme for the 1980 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid. Mangione had the honor of performing it during the event’s closing ceremony.

He had a recurring role on the Fox animated sitcom King of the Hill, which premiered in 1997 and is being revived on Hulu in August. He portrayed himself as a celebrity spokesman for the fictional superstore “Mega Lo Mart.” A running joke with his appearances featured turning any song into “Feels So Good.”

Mangione was honored as part of the inaugural class of the Rochester Music Hall of Fame in 2012.