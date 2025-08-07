beloved-mexican-restaurant-to-close-after-decades-of-operation

Taco ’bout the end of an era. A beloved Mexican restaurant is closing its doors after decades of serving up favorites.

One of Houston’s longest-standing Mexican restaurants is preparing to serve its final meals this September. Chef-owner Arnaldo Richards has announced that Picos will close its doors within the next two months.

The restaurant says “ongoing economic pressures and shifting consumer behaviors that have significantly impacted the restaurant industry” led to the decision. Richards also told the Houston Chronicle that Picos sales dropped 18% in 2025 compared to 2024.

The Richards family took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message with the restaurant’s customers.

“We are proud of what we’ve accomplished and so thankful for the relationships we’ve built,” they wrote in part. “We will truly miss our daily interactions, the laughter, and all the memories we’ve shared.”

“Thank you for your loyalty and support throughout the years. It is what allowed me to live out my dream,” the Richards family added. “I’ll always be grateful for that and for the family we’ve built together.”

Mexican Cuisine Lovers Mourn Upcoming Loss of Favorite Restaurant

Heartbroken fans of the beloved Mexican restaurant took to the comments section to show their support (and disappointment).

“I’ve been coming here since I was a little girl. Had my wedding here this past December. Breaks my heart to hear they are closing,” one comment read.

“I’m more upset by y’all’s closing than any breakup I’ve had in my life. So many great memories (albeit blurry), meals, and a LOT of margs,” another lover of Mexican cuisine added.

Richards opened Picos in Southwest Houston in 1984. While Tex-Mex was popular in the city, Picos stood out by serving dishes from Mexico’s seven regions, including moles, enchiladas, and other flavorful options. The restaurant also gained attention for its shaker margaritas, made with fresh lime juice and quality tequila, instead of the sweet and sour mix many restaurants used at the time.

Houstonians will have ample opportunity to bid farewell. From now through the end of September, Picos will host a series of farewell dinners honoring its rich legacy. The exact closing date will be announced in the coming weeks.

“This was not a decision made lightly,” Richards explained in a statement. “We’ve weathered many seasons over the past 44 years, but the current economic climate and changes in how people dine have made it impossible for us to continue operating in the way our guests have come to know and love.”