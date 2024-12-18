beloved-grandfather-dead-after-bear-shot-in-a-tree-falls-on-him-in-tragic-hunting-accident

A man from Lunenburg County, Virginia, recently died after one of his hunting partners shot a bear in a tree, causing the bear to fall on him.

Videos by Suggest

According to Virginia’s Department of Wildlife Resources, the man’s hunting group had been following the bear. It eventually ran up a tree, which led one of the hunters to shoot it. The department reported that the animal then fell about 10 feet from the site of the tree and onto the man.

Photo via Lester Harvey Facebook

The man was identified as Lester C. Harvey, 58, of Phenix, Virginia. Harvey was apparently brought to two different hospitals following the incident. Despite receiving medical attention, on Friday, Dec. 9, the man passed away from his injuries.

Harvey was married with five children and eight grandchildren. The New York Post reported that an obituary for the man said that he was a self-employed contractor and “avid outdoorsman”.

This is not the first time a hunting incident has happened similar to this one. A man from Alaska was also injured after his hunting partner shot a nearby bear on a ridge in 2018. The animal then fell down the slope, landing on the man.

In 2019, another incident happened in North Carolina involving another bear being shot in a tree. After the bear was shot it fell out of the tree and started to bite the man. Both the man and the bear reportedly “tumbled off a cliff” leading the man to become hospitalized.