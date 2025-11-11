Beloved ESPN Reporter Stepping Away Over Health Issues

A beloved ESPN reporter announced that she’s stepping away from her work due to health issues. She revealed that she needs immediate back surgery.

According to Daily Mail, Jenna Laine is a ESPN reporter for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Earlier this week, she revealed she’s suffering from a debilitating back issue. While she wanted to wait to the season ended, she’s going to need surgery now.

“I wanted to wait until after the game so I could give it my full attention, but I’m having back surgery tomorrow,” she said. “I did everything I could to buy time until after the season but I’ve exhausted all other options, and the longer I wait, the more I run the risk of permanent nerve damage.”

ESPN Reporter Hurt

Unfortunately, that means she’s out at ESPN for the near future. Recovery is going to take time. “I’m not sure when I’ll be back, she said. “But a big thank you to those who got word already and have sent well wishes. I’ll be back.”

So the ESPN reporter, who joined in 2016, isn’t leaving forever. But it does sound like she will be out of work for the near future. Fans sent her best wishes as she prepared to fix her back issues.

“Always choose you first….. best of health to you, and the process will pay off for your future,” one supporter wrote.

“One of the best on the Bucs beat. Wishing you a speedy recovery,” another added.

“Jenna, you’re part of our Bucs family and nation. Take care and God Bless. God has this! What ever your decision we hope you come back,” another also added.

The ESPN reporter is unlikely to stay gone too long. Reporting for the outlet has been a lifelong dream since she was just a child. In fact, she visualized her goal at graduation by writing the outlet on her graduation cap.

Talk about following her dreams. She keeps that cap in her bedroom drawer as a constant reminder of how far she’s come. So here’s hoping that she recovers soon and is back doing what she loves.