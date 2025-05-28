espn-alum-announces-birth-of-baby-boy

Brooke Grimsley has officially joined the mom club. The former ESPN reporter and her husband, David Thal, recently welcomed their first little MVP into the world.

“Ari Nash Thal made his arrival May 19th at 9:01 pm,” she wrote along a series of adorable shots of their little bundle of joy she posted on Instagram. “Welcome to the world, beautiful boy, we’re so lucky to be your parents,” she added.

Of course, fans of the former ESPN personality rushed into the comments to gush all over the new baby.

“Goose bumps !! Omg Brooke, he is absolutely perfect SO SO HAPPY FOR YOU AND UR HUSBAND,” one fan exclaimed. “Heck yeah, Brooke, what a blessing. God bless you, baby Ari!” a second well-wisher wrote. “Congratulations!!! What a cutie!” a third onlooker added.

The ESPN Alum Kicked Off 2025 By Announcing Her Big Baby News

The bouncing baby boy making his grand entrance comes after Grimsley announced her pregnancy back in January.

“Ringing in the new year with a surprise! We’re excited to announce that Baby Thal is coming in May 2025,” Grimsley wrote at the time alongside a series of sweet snaps. The photos showed Grimsley and her husband hugging by a fireplace with their dog, then sitting on the couch holding sonogram photos. They also celebrated the news with glasses of sparkling apple-cranberry cider.

The couple’s baby news follows an eventful 2024, during which they got married in June, four years after Thal proposed.

“Just some of the moments from the best day ever,” Grimsley captioned some adorable photos from the big day. “Finally saying I do to my best friend.”

Meanwhile, Grimsley’s broadcasting career has had its ups and downs.

After earning a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism from Middle Tennessee State University, Grimsley began her career as a sports reporter and anchor at KFSM in Arkansas. She later joined CBS affiliate KMOV in St. Louis, anchoring sports on Saturdays and reporting during the week. In March 2023, after five years at KMOV, Grimsley left to join The Opening Drive on 101 ESPN with Randy Karraker and Carey Davis. The program was canceled the next year, and Grimsley announced she would be “focusing on my family” while considering her next steps.