beloved-actress-kim-yaroshevskaya-dead-at-101

Kim Yaroshevskaya, a Canadian actress originally from Russia who was celebrated for her memorable roles in Quebec children’s television, has passed away.

Yaroshevskaya died on Sunday, Jan. 12, at the age of 101, her family confirmed to Le Quotidien. Quebec’s Union des Artistes (UDA) also shared the news of her passing in a tribute posted on Facebook.

“Kim Yaroshevskaya, who embellished the lives of several generations of young and old children, has left us,” the statement began. “Many will have been marked by her performance of Fanfreluche or grandmother in Passe-Partout. We will not be able to forget her roles on television, cinema, and theater, where she played great playwrights such as Dostoevsky, Tchekhov, and Tennessee Williams.”

“Our sincere condolences to her relatives, her family, and all those affected by her characters,” the UDA concluded.

Born in Moscow in 1923 to activist parents, Yaroshevskaya moved to Quebec at the age of 10, per the CBC. Surrounded by creativity from an early age, she developed a deep passion for the arts. She explored music, drawing, and dance before ultimately finding her true calling in theater.

In the 1950s, she became part of the theater troupe Le Grenier, where she created the beloved Fanfreluche doll character. This creation made its television debut in 1954 on the Radio-Canada series Fafouin. Fanfreluche later became a staple of the popular show La boîte à surprise, captivating audiences from 1956 to 1967.

Yaroshevskaya brought the character to life once again in the French-language Canadian children’s series Fanfreluche, where she showcased her talents by writing and performing all the scripts. The series ran for 50 episodes between 1968 and 1971.

Kim Yaroshevskaya Earns New Generations of Fans

Yaroshevskaya captivated a new generation of young viewers as Grand-mère on the beloved cult show Passe-Partout. Her portrayal of the character spanned a decade, from 1977 to 1987, leaving a lasting impact on audiences. In addition to her role on Passe-Partout, she also appeared in the English-Canadian drama series Home Fires.

Throughout her career, Yaroshevskaya also performed in around 50 plays, bringing to life works by Tennessee Williams, Ionesco, Dostoyevsky, Chekhov, Camus, and Réjean Ducharme.

Yaroshevskaya was also an author in addition to being an actor. She wrote several children’s books, including La Petite Kim (Little Kim’s Doll), and published her biography, Mon voyage en Amérique, in 2017.

In 1991, she was named a Member of the Order of Canada, and in 2017, she was honored as a Compagne de l’Ordre des arts et des lettres du Québec.