Beloved Actress Cheryl Murray Dead at 71

Cheryl Murray, the beloved star of Coronation Street known for her role as Suzie Birchall on the iconic UK soap opera, has passed away. Birchall appeared in the long-running UK soap opera from 1977 to 1979 and returned for another stint in 1983.

Videos by Suggest

She was also featured in the music video for Morrissey’s iconic song “Everyday Is Like Sunday.” In the video, she portrays the eldest daughter of Billie Whitelaw and the sister of Smiths fan Lucette Henderson.

Cheryl tragically passed away in September of last year, though the cause of her death remains unknown. However, the news of her passing was only made public earlier this month.

“We are saddened to hear of the recent passing of Cheryl Murray. Our thoughts are with her family and friends,” the makers of Coronation Street, ITV, said in a statement. “Her vibrant portrayal of Gail’s best friend and Elsie Tanner’s lodger Suzie Birchall lived on in the memories of Coronation Street fans long after Suzie left the cobbles for the bright lights of London.”

One of my favourite #Corrie scenes is from 1983 where Elsie Tanner gives Suzie Birchall an almighty slap after it was revealed Suzie tried to split Gail and Brian up.



Wonderful Cheryl Murray. Made such an impact in a short space of time. pic.twitter.com/wQLKBZRKvp — Lewis (@lewispringle) October 8, 2024

Murray also gained recognition for her portrayal of Joan Wainwright in Hi-de-Hi! and later starred in the BBC comedy series Sorry! during the ’80s. She also appeared in the prison drama Within These Walls.

Cheryl Murray Was Diagnosed With Multiple Sclerosis During Her Time on ‘Coronation Street’

During her time on Coronation Street, Cheryl received a diagnosis of multiple sclerosis and experienced her first attack. This chronic neurological condition compelled her to retire from acting in 1998.

In the wake of her passing, fans took to social media with heartfelt tributes to the beloved star.

“Thinking of Cheryl Murray and her family. It takes someone truly special to make such a tremendous mark on the show as she did in only two years,” one fan wrote on X. “Shocked that she has passed AND shocked that she passed last year. A fabulous character and a superb actor,” another fan added.

Cheryl married her first husband, surveyor Ian Murray, in 1970. However, they later divorced, and she subsequently married management consultant Colin Jacobs. Although that marriage also ended in divorce, they share a daughter, Louise, who was born in 1981.