Beloved Actor Dies of Organ Failure Before Kidney Transplant Could Be Arranged: Fish Venkat Was 53

Beloved Indian actor Fish Venkat passed away last month after suffering from multiple organ failure. He was 53 years old.

According to The Times of India, the actor, whose real name is Venkat Raj, died after suffering from severe kidney and liver failure for months. He had been undergoing dialysis and was placed on a ventilator shortly before his death.

Fish Venkat’s family was in the process of seeking financial assistance to pay the ₹50 lakh (which is $57,508 in USD) for the kidney transplant he needed.

Despite receiving support from fans and the film industry, a donor could not be found in time. He died on Jul. 18.

Venkat first entered the acting world in 2000, appearing in the Indian drama, Sammakka Sarakka. The late actor went on to play numerous villainous and comedic roles. He is best known for his performances in films such as Gabbar Singh, DJ Tillu, and Adhurs.

He was survived by his daughter, Sravanthi, and his wife, Suvarna.

Fish Venkat’s Family Endured a Scam Situation Before His Death

To raise funds for the transplant, Venkat’s daughter, Sravanthi, pleaded to his fans in an emotional video shortly before his death.

“Daddy is very unwell and in a serious condition,” she explained, per Times Now News. “He’s in the ICU and requires a kidney transplant, which will cost us at least ₹50 lakh.”

Sravanthi also said that fellow actor Prabhas had allegedly called her and said he would donate. However, it turned out to be a scam.

“Prabhas’ assistant reached out to us and assured us of financial support,” she noted. “We found out later that it was a fake call. He doesn’t even know this is happening. We haven’t received any financial help yet.”

Sravanthi urged fellow Indian actors, including Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, and N. T. Rama Rao Jr., to donate. Pawan Kalyan reportedly donated ₹2 lakh.