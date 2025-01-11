Beloved ABC Morning Host Soni Dimond Dies at 67, Cause of Death Revealed

The ABC affiliate in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, is mourning the loss of Soni Dimond, a beloved reporter and morning show host.

Videos by Suggest

The veteran broadcaster passed away on Thursday, December 27th, following a cardiac arrest, per her online obituary. Dimond was 67.

Dimond, a proud “Queenager” and former host of the morning show segment “Vibrant Living,” was fondly remembered by her colleagues at WHTM abc27 for her charisma, energy, and effortless glamour.

“Soni will long be remembered for the energy and glamor she brought every time she stepped into the ABC27 studio,” the station said.

She launched her career in 1978 as an intern at WTPA-TV 27, as the station was then known. Just a year later, Dimond made history by becoming the station’s first weekend news anchor. She was also the station’s first woman anchor.

Beyond her weekend anchoring duties, she contributed by delivering both hard news stories and feature reports.

In the 1980s, she transitioned from a career in television news to establish her own ventures in fashion and lifestyle. Her public relations agency, Soni Dimond Media, earned the prestigious Best 50 Women in Business in Pennsylvania Award in 2003.

Colleagues Pay Tribute to Beloved Broadcaster Soni Dimond Following Her Passing

In 2018, Dimon made her return to the station on a part-time basis as the host of a lifestyle program, “Good Day PA.” She also led a featured segment for seniors titled “Vibrant Living.”

Good Day PA‘s host, Amy Kehm shed light on the segment’s title.

“This was her idea to host a segment called ‘Vibrant Living’ because that’s how she was living — vibrantly,” Kehm recalled.

“I’m a better person for meeting Soni,” Kehm added. “There’s a reason she had the last name that she did because we all want to shine bright like a Soni Dimond.”

WBAL Anchor Robert Lang also paid tribute to his former colleague.

“Soni Dimond was an absolute treasure, a wonderful PR professional and classy lady. Loved working alongside her in Harrisburg,” Lang said.

Dimond is survived by her niece Elena Lomicky, her son-in-law Joe, and her grandson Emerson. She is also survived by her devoted husband of 28 years, Kevin Martorana.

Her funeral will be held on January 17 at Wiedeman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, located on Harrisburg Street in Oberlin, Pennsylvania.