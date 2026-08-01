Beloved 2000s Family Show’s Revival to End After Upcoming Season

After four seasons, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder is saying goodbye.

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Disney+ announced on June 17, that there won’t be any new seasons after the latest one dropped on July 29. The new season premiere comes shortly before the show’s 25th anniversary.

“Season four finds the Proud family at a life-changing turning point. Penny Proud is pulled into a series of unexpected adventures that test her courage and identity. With more action-packed, mind-bending and heartfelt twists than ever before, the Prouds face every new challenge head-on, proving that no matter how chaotic life gets, they’re strongest when they face it together,” the show’s description reads.

Disney

The regular cast includes Kyla Pratt (Penny Proud), Tommy Davidson (Oscar Proud), Paula Jai Parker (Trudy Proud), JoMarie Payton (Suga Mama), Cedric The Entertainer (Uncle Bobby), Karen Malina White (Dijonay Jones), Soleil Moon Frye (Zoey Howzer), Alisa Reyes (LaCienega Boulevardez), Carlos Mencia (Felix Boulevardez), Alvaro Gutierrez (Papi), Raquel Lee Bolleau (Nubia Gross), Marcus T. Paulk (Myron) and Melissa De Sousa (Sunset Boulevardez).

This season has a host of guest stars, including Chloe Bailey, Lorraine Tousaint, Ali Wong, JB Smoove and Lashana Lynch. Also guest starring is singer Mariah Carey, who will be returning to the show more than 20 years after singing on the original, Entertainment Weekly reported.

Over the years, the show has been honored with a NAMIC Award, multiple NAACP Image Awards, including for Outstanding Animated Series, and a Children’s and Family Emmy Award for Outstanding Casting for an Animated Series. Additional accolades for the series include GLAAD Media Awards and Annie Awards nominations.

The announcement of the series ending comes on the heels of Disney Television Animation, a part of Disney Kids & Family, renewing their overall deal with series creator Bruce W. Smith and executive producer Ralph Farquhar under their production banner, BaR Productions, Deadline reported.

The production company will continue to write, develop and produce series for platforms across Disney Entertainment Television.

Disney+ also announced a stop-motion holiday special called A Proud Family Wizmas, which will make its debut later this year.