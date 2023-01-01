Are Tom Cruise And Nicole Kidman’s Kids Scientologists? What Bella And Connor Cruise Are Doing Now

This year marks two decades since Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman called it quits on their marriage, and as we all know, both actors eventually established new families with different partners. But what became of the former couple’s children, Bella Cruise and Connor Cruise? Tom Cruise’s kids reportedly stuck by their dad’s side after their parents split (unlike Suri Cruise, who is loyal to her mom, Katie Holmes.) Meanwhile, there is no evidence that Nicole Kidman’s kids with Keith Urban—Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret—have any sort of relationship with their step-siblings.

There’s a lot of mystery surrounding Cruise’s exes and children, and much of it stems from the actor’s affiliation with the Church of Scientology. But now that Bella and Connor are adults, we’re privy to some clues about their complicated family dynamics. Find out what they’re up to today and where they stand with their celebrity parents.

Tom Cruise And Nicole Kidman Adopted Bella And Connor Cruise in The 1990s

Cruise and Kidman’s parenting journey had a challenging start. The Big Little Lies star suffered an ectopic pregnancy early in their relationship. When doctors informed Kidman that she was unlikely to conceive again, the couple turned to adoption as an alternative.

“From the minute Tom and I were married, I wanted to have babies,” Kidman said in a 2007 interview with Marie Claire, as reported by USA Today. “And we lost a baby early on, so that was really very traumatic.”

In 1992, the couple adopted their daughter, Bella Cruise. Three years later, they adopted a son, Connor. The actors went to great lengths to shield their family from media scrutiny. Little is known about their upbringing, and they still prefer to maintain a low profile as adults.

It seems they take after their mom. Kidman remains relatively quiet when it comes to talking about her family.

“I’m very private about all that,” Kidman told Australian outlet Who in 2018. “I have to protect all those relationships. I know 150 percent that I would give up my life for my children because it’s what my purpose is.”

However, she remains an outspoken advocate for adoption.

“Whether you’re an adoptive mother, whether you’re a foster mother, whether you’re a biological mother–it’s the emotion of attaching to a child and helping to guide them and rear them [that is important],” she told Tatler the same year.

Are Connor And Bella Cruise Scientologists Like Their Father?

Like their father, Bella and Connor Cruise are both actively involved in the Church of Scientology.

Since the organization is notorious for being highly secretive and litigious, very few people have gone on the record about the Cruises’ childhoods in the church. However, it is generally believed that their commitment grew deeper after their parents’ divorce. When the kids opted to stay with Cruise, Kidman moved back to Australia.

“Connor and Isabella grew up in the church of Scientology, they’ve been members since they were kids,” a source confirmed to People in 2019. “[They] are completely dedicated…just like Tom.”

Scientologists are allegedly ordered to ice out family members who leave the church. This lends some credibility to a rumor reported by The Sun that when Connor married fellow Scientologist Silvia Zanchi in 2019, Kidman was banned from the wedding.

Cruise’s hard feelings may have been a factor as well.

“First, Tom would never even consider inviting Nicole to Connor’s wedding because she’s considered a ‘suppressive person’ by the church,” according to a report from The Sun. “And, second, he doesn’t want her there.”

It wouldn’t have been a first for Kidman. She was also excluded when Bella married Max Parker in a 2015 Scientology ceremony.

Nicole Kidman Respects Bella And Connor’s Decision To Practice Scientology

We’ll never know the extent to which Scientology strained the relationship between Kidman and her children. However, it seems like she has made peace with the things she can’t change.

“They are adults,” Kidman told Who. “They are able to make their own decisions. They have made choices to be Scientologists and as a mother, it’s my job to love them.”

She continued, “And I am an example of that tolerance and that’s what I believe–that no matter what your child does, the child has love and the child has to know there is available love and I’m open here. I think that’s so important because if that is taken away from a child, to sever that in any child, in any relationship, in any family–I believe it’s wrong. So that’s our job as a parent, to always offer unconditional love.”

Recent years brought promising signs of a potential reconciliation. Bella began publicly liking some of Kidman’s social media posts. Could she be looking to reconnect with her mom? Some people remain skeptical.

“Don’t get me wrong, Nicole is pleased, but it’s come a little out of the blue, given they’ve barely spoken since Bella was eight,” a source told Woman’s Day.

What Is Bella Cruise Doing Now?

Bella, 28, lives a very humble life in South London. According to neighbors who spoke with Woman’s Day, she “prefers to shop at regular shops like Marks & Spencer and live a simple life with her IT consultant hubby and their pet reptile.”

She was said to be working as a hairstylist, but her passion appears to be illustration. She currently sells T-shirts, prints, and tote bags covered in her own designs on her website. Bella does share an occasional selfie with her followers:

Bella also continues to be a cheerleader for Scientology. In March 2019, she wrote a promotional email on behalf of the organization. She revealed that she had qualified to become an auditor (or someone who “audits” fellow members about their secrets and private thoughts). Contents of the email are hard for non-Scientologists to decipher, but Bella seems to rave about a recent internship and encourages fellow members to follow her lead.

What Is Connor Cruise Doing Now?

Connor, 27, currently lives in Clearwater, Florida, close to Scientology’s international headquarters.

Ten years earlier, he had his dad’s blessing as he tried to launch a DJ career. Connor, who spun under the name DJ C-Squared, had gigs from Las Vegas to Australia. These days, he seems keener on catching fish than partying in the club. In 2018, he and his fishing team came in third in the Rotary Club of Clearwater’s Kingfish Tournament. The following year, Radar Online reported that Connor worked as a deep-sea fishing deckhand for 2 Shea Charters.

According a source, he “guts off a boat deck” and then “works for peanuts filleting finny critters caught by tourists who have no idea he’s the son of Hollywood royalty.”

Connor posts his fishing triumphs on Instagram and also recently started an account just for his cooking adventures. Check him out in action:

“Connor’s done some growing up these past few months and decided he doesn’t want to live his life spending his dad’s money,” the tipster added.