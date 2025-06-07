Rod Stewart Falls Ill, Cancels Multiple Concerts

Veteran pop singer Rod Stewart said he is “devastated” after having to cancel his upcoming U.S. shows due to health problems.

Videos by Suggest

The 80-year-old announced on Instagram that he is canceling four shows and rescheduling two others as he recovers from the flu.

“I have to cancel and reschedule my next six concerts in June as I continue to recover from the flu,” Stewart wrote. “So sorry, my friends. I’m devastated and sincerely apologize for any inconvenience to my fans. I’ll be back on stage and will see you soon.”

He ended his message with “Sir Rod” and a broken heart emoji. It’s unclear how long Stewart has been recovering from the flu.

The canceled shows were set to take place in Las Vegas and Stateline, Nevada, from June 7 to June 14. Two shows in Rancho Mirage and Paso Robles, California, have been rescheduled for September.

Rod Stewart is Still Set to Play a Festival Later This Month

The BBC reported that Stewart will perform at the Glastonbury Festival later this month. The singer previously announced plans to stop performing “large-scale world tours” by the end of 2025. However, he said he is “proud, ready and more than able to pleasure and titillate my friends at Glastonbury.” His performance is expected to attract around 100,000 fans.

Meanwhile, Stewart recently performed at the American Music Awards, where he was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award for his 60-year career.

Stewart invited his family onstage to introduce a video celebrating his remarkable 60-year journey in rock music.

“I’m flabbergasted. I didn’t know they were here,” the singer said, gesturing to his assembled family. “I have eight [children and] I didn’t have a TV.”

“It’s not easy being me,” he joked after the video. He then leaped across the stage to deliver a spirited rendition of “Forever Young”—complete with bagpipes—to bring the show to a close.