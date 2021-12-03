This Sustainable Luxury Handbag Line Is Featuring Major Sales For The Holidays Up To 50% Off

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Give the gift of quality Italian leather handbags handmade in ethical factories this holiday season by shopping the incredible deals currently available at Behno. Better yet, treat yourself!

Behno is dedicated to creating sustainable fashion, starting from the bottom up. This means the talented garment workers and artisans who carefully craft each unique and stylish bag are at the center of the conversation. Following “The Behno Standard,” the facilities Behno bags are created in are dedicated to health, garment worker mobility, family planning, woman’s rights, worker satisfaction and benefits, as well as being eco-conscious.

Great care is taken for the materials used to craft these designer bags as well. Located on the outskirts of Venice, Behno’s principal tannery takes pride in creating quality leather with practices that promote sustainability and transparency.

The result is stunning, high-quality handbags that feel as good as they look. Plus, the unique styles will set your bag apart from the sea of boxy, logo-covered purses out there. Trust us, you’re about to receive so many compliments on your new bag! And with incredible deals up to 50% off, there has never been a better time to shop.

Pre-pandemic, I was obsessed with my giant tote bag but switched to a cross-body style as I realized I needed to carry less on my weekly grocery store outings. Still, I had a hole in my heart for a stylish shoulder bag that could easily be dressed up or down without weighing me down. Then I found this holy grail.

This signature baguette shoulder bag (which is also available in an adorable mini size) will easily become your go-to everyday bag. Featuring buttery soft pebble-grain leather, the genius in its design is that the bag features no hardware, just an incredibly handy magnetic closure. Being used to bags with zippers or clasps, I can’t even begin to describe how helpful this is for easily accessing items while out and about.

Perfectly sized for all your everyday essentials, this versatile shoulder bag can easily go from running errands to a night on the town.

Classy yet bold, you can’t go wrong with this effortless handbag/crossbody that is a true style staple. From the smooth Italian Nappa leather to the signature knot detail and silver hardware, this is the “it” bag for on-the-go luxury.

In particular, we are obsessed with the drawstring closer that makes accessing your essentials a cinch. The interior is surprisingly roomy and even features a wall pocket for extra storage.

The adjustable crossbody strap can easily be removed if you prefer a handbag look, making this another versatile option for everything from weekend brunches to sexy date nights.

Simplicity meets practicality with this no-fuss flat body crossbody. The attached silver chain strap adds a subtle bit of flair but can also be tucked inside if you prefer to carry it as an evening clutch.

Like all Behno bags, the supple Italian Nappa leather really shines in this design, and while it’s available in more traditional shades, we love the pop of color of the tomato red option (especially for the holidays).

Perfect for parties or an evening trip to the grocery store, this handcrafted beauty is ready for whatever you are.

Jump On Major Savings Today

Currently, Behno is offering up to 50% sitewide as well as free shipping in the US. Plus, each carefully crafted bag is shipped in a handwoven dust bag–no wasteful plastic here.

Whether you’re looking to wrap up your holiday shopping, finish your wishlist, or even score a little gift for yourself, check out all of Behno’s stylish and ethically made bags and wallets today!

