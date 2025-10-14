‘Beetlejuice’ Star Crashes Car Into Tree

A Beetlejuice star is currently recovering after being involved in a car accident in the afternoon hours of Oct. 13.

According ot Page Six, actor Alec Baldwin crashed his Range Rover into a tree while he was cruising in the Hamptons. An eyewitness video showed the vehicle significantly damaged.

However, the Beetlejuice star appeared to be okay as he waved at bystanders and spoke to responding law enforcement following the accident.

It was further reported that Baldwin had been in town for the Hamptons International Film Festival. The event kicked off on Oct. 5 and was scheduled to end on Oct. 13. The actor is notably a co-chair on the film festival’s board executive committee.

“He has been out there all week,” a source shared. “He attended films and moderated panels.”

Along with participating in the Hamptons International Film Festival, Baldwin also attended the Buffalo Film Festival. He shared a video of himself enjoying a meal in Buffalo over the weekend.

The ‘Beetlejuice’ Star Crashes His Vehicle Days After His Wife Addressed Speculation About Their Marriage

Baldwin’s car crash in the Hamptons occurred just days after his wife, Hilaria, spoke out about the speculation that their marriage was in trouble.

Rumors started flying after Hilaria was spotted without her wedding ring while competing on Dancing With the Stars.

In a post on Instagram, Hilaria shared a video of herself cuddling with a toy version of Alec’s Beetlejuice character. She then looked directly at the camera and stuck her tongue out.

“Got my Alec stand in here while he is gone working,” she explained. “And ring is right here (tho I don’t wear it to practice because it hurts with the crazy stuff we are doing).”

Days after she made the post, Hilaria and her dancer partner, Gleb Savchenko, were dismissed from Dancing With the Stars. She claimed that “mean girls” ruined her run on the show.

“I’m very new to TikTok. I’ve only been on a couple months. It’s interesting because there’s a lot of mean girls,” she told Us Weekly while attending the 2025 Guru Awards at the Cicada Club in Los Angeles over the weekend. “I guess what people were doing is they were having campaigns where they wouldn’t just vote for their favorite — because you can vote 10 times for a couple — they were voting for all the other couples except us.”

“So they were boosting everybody else and trying to drown out my fan base,” she alleged.

Hilaria also claimed in an Instagram Live that she was intentionally bullied off the show. “Very coordinated, very strategic bullying. And as I feel the darkness that undoubtedly brings to me, I always want to remember that my life belongs to the whole community and I want to leave a lasting mark of courage to speak up against what is simply wrong.”