Alec Baldwin’s Wife Addresses Rumors About Their Marriage After Being Spotted Without Wedding Ring

Alec Baldwin’s wife, Hilaria, was quick to address speculation that the couple’s marriage is in trouble after she was spotted without her wedding ring.

The Dancing With the Stars contestant clapped back at an Instagram user who asked where his wedding ring was by cuddling with a toy version of Alec’s Beetlejuice character before sticking her tongue out at the camera.

“Don’t worry [the Instagram user] Cammy,” Hilaria wrote in the post’s caption. “Got my Alec stand in here while he is gone working. And ring is right here (tho I don’t wear it to practice because it hurts with the crazy stuff we are doing).”

While some Instagram users found the post to be awkward, others praised Alec Baldwin’s wife for speaking out about the marriage speculation.

The couple has been married for over 13 years and has seven children. Hilaria is currently teamed up with dancing pro, Gleb Savchenko, for Dancing with the Stars.

Alec Baldwin’s eldest daughter, Ireland, whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Basinger, publicly declared her support for Hilaria, noting she would be “cheering for her [stepmom’s] a– on” the show.

“She deserves that!” Ireland stated. “This woman is a gem and deserves all the love.”

Alec Baldwin’s Wife Recently Spoke About Her Decision to Join ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Last month, Hilaria spoke to Page Six about her decision to join Dancing With the Stars. She also set the record straight about Julianne Hough’s claims that she did a “campaign” for her spot on the show.

“That’s actually not true,” Baldwin said about Hough’s remark. “It was, like, not on my radar. A few days before [the announcement], they called me and were like, ‘Do you wanna do this?’ And I just made a spur-of-the-moment decision. I had to move my whole family out there [to Los Angeles] last minute. So, you heard it here first. That is the true story.”

Speaking about the “campaign” claim once again, Hilaria said, “I hear a lot of things about me that are not true. But you heard it first. Breaking news!”

Regarding the online chatter about her having an unfair advantage in the competition due to her previous ballroom dancing experience, Hilaria noted it has been years since she has competed professionally. She also previously struggled with a hip injury.

“I think it’s important to focus on how special everyone is this season,” she said. “I mean, there’s really high [talent] and they have things that I don’t have. But the most beautiful thing is, it’s not a competitive environment. It’s just the most warm and loving environment.”

She then added, “I feel so lucky to be a part of it.”