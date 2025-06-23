‘Beauty And The Geek’ Reality Star Charged With Murdering Her Partner In Port Lincoln, Australia

An unnamed 34-year-old woman has been accused of killing her partner inside their home in Porl Lincoln, Australia. While her identity is currently being withheld, reports suggest that the suspect starred in the reality show, Beauty and the Geek.

According to a South Australia Police release, the incident occurred on Thursday, June 19. At around 3:25 p.m., authorities were alerted to a small fire at a Flinders Highway Home in Port Lincoln.

Upon entering the property, police found a deceased man inside. As a result, the 34-year-old woman was arrested and charged with murder. Police believe that the man and woman knew each other.

The woman was denied bail and appeared in the Adelaide Magistrates Court on Friday, June 20. As per 7News, she was remanded in custody.

“Detectives from Major Crime Investigation Branch and Forensic Response Section officers flew to the scene last night and are assisting local police with the investigation,” the police statement added.

‘Very Early Stages’

No information regarding the man’s cause of death has been released by authorities. As reported by PEOPLE, South Australia Police Assistant Commissioner Ian Parrott labeled the scene “complex” and added that the investigation is still in its “very early stages.”

“It was not a random incident,” Parrott said. “It will take some time to understand the exact nature of what’s occurred today.”

The identity of the woman is currently unavailable due to a suppression order. However, 7News reported that the woman is a former reality TV star, starring in Beauty and the Geek.

The reality show features intelligent but socially awkward men teaming up with beautiful women to compete in challenges.

With ongoing speculation of who the woman is exactly, Beauty and the Geek Season 7 winner Kiera Johnstone took to social media to clarify that she wasn’t the woman accused of murder.

“Let me be absolutely clear: I have never been charged with a crime,” Johnstone said on Instagram, as per 7News. “The allegations being discussed have nothing to do with me, and the fact that I even need to say this is incredibly upsetting.”

“This kind of speculation is damaging and invasive and is something I take very seriously.”