Why Bear Grylls And Sandra Oh Were Among The Mourners At The Queen’s Funeral

Millions around the world tuned in to watch Queen Elizabeth’s funeral this morning. The ceremony had thousands of attendees, but some noticed a few unexpected mourners in the crowd. So, why were Bear Grylls and Sandra Oh at the queen’s funeral?

Who Attended The Queen’s Funeral?

In addition to the British royal family, members of other royal families attended the funeral, including royals from Belgium, Denmark, Monaco, and Saudi Arabia. Other world leaders were also in attendance, including President Joe Biden, President Emmanuel Macron of France, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Grylls Represented The Scouts

Other members of the public were invited to the ceremony, and that included TV survivalist Grylls. However, Grylls was not invited because of his work on television, but because of his connection with the UK’s Scouts Association.

Chief Scout, @BearGrylls, will represent Scouts at State Funeral today and pay final respects to our Patron, HM The Queen.



Our thoughts are with the Royal Family. pic.twitter.com/YaFATqis2r — Scouts (@scouts) September 19, 2022

“Chief Scout, @BearGrylls, will represent Scouts at State Funeral today and pay final respects to our Patron, HM The Queen,” the youth organization tweeted. “Our thoughts are with the Royal Family.”

Grylls wasn’t the only unexpected face in the crowd at the queen’s funeral. Many were surprised to see Oh, who became a household name with her role on Grey’s Anatomy. The actress was chosen to attend due to her membership in the Order of Canada. This is the country’s highest civilian honor.

Oh Attended As Part Of Canada’s Delegation

“The Order of Canada celebrates the lives, endeavors and successes of people from coast to coast to coast and from all walks of life,” Canadian Governor General Mary Simon said at the time of Oh’s appointment. “Those being appointed today come from a variety of sectors, have achieved national and international success, and have shown ingenuity, innovation and generosity. What’s more, they have made a difference in their communities and for Canada with their outstanding dedication and commitment.”

The actress was part of Canada’s delegation of representatives for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral. Other members of the Canadian delegation included Olympic swimming champion Mark Tewksbury, musician Gregory Charles, Prime Minister Trudeau, and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau. Grylls and Oh were just some of the many people from all walks of life who showed up to pay their respects to the queen.

