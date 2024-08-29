‘Baywatch’ Star Nicole Eggert Details ‘Hardest’ Part of ‘Roller Coaster’ Cancer Battle

Most people know star actress Nicole Eggert for her role as Summer Quinn on the popular show Baywatch. Ironically Eggert went from playing a lifeguard who saved people’s lives to now trying to save her own.

Eggert was diagnosed with stage 2 cribiform carcinoma breast cancer in December 2023. And although battling cancer is no easy task, the actress is still trying to remain in high spirits.

Nicole Eggert Gets Honest on Her Cancer Battle

“I am good,” the actress said to PEOPLE. “I am in sort of a gray area and I finished my treatment, waiting for more imaging and hopefully maybe surgery.”

But even with her optimism, Eggert admits that sometimes things get challenging for her.

“But the gray area is the hardest because you don’t know what’s happening and you’re just when I’m doing treatment, I felt like I was doing something productive,” she added.

“So it felt positive and I was like, okay, I’m doing something positive. And now that it’s just like nothing, it’s like, well wait a minute. We got to get this out. So it’s, it’s just frustrating.”

Tom Brady Reveals ‘Baywatch’ Crush

At one point, NFL legend and future Hall of Famer Tom Brady was a married man. But after his divorce from his now ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, he is back on the market. This means the famed quarterback has the leniency to talk about whatever he wants without consequence.

In a recent interview, Tom revealed that he used to have a huge crush on former Baywatch star Pamela Anderson.

“Believe it or not, there was a point in Tom Brady’s life where he wouldn’t have minded being more like Tommy Lee … saying this month his childhood crush was none other than the drummer’s ex, Pamela Anderson!” TMZ wrote.

“Brady made the revelation while he was getting a haircut from VicBlends on the social media star barber’s “DeepCut” podcast”