‘Baywatch’ Star Michael Newman Dead at 68, Cause of Death Revealed

Michael Newman, who once starred on Baywatch, has passed away after battling Parkinson’s disease for nearly 20 years. He was 68 years old.

Matt Felker, who recently directed the Hulu docuseries After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun, confirmed to PEOPLE that the late actor died from “heart complications” on Sunday, Oct. 20. The filmmaker stated Newman was surrounded by friends and family when he passed away.

“I got to see Mike the last time he was conscious and he looked [at] me and in typical Mike fashion said, ‘You’re just in time,’ ” Felker shared.

Newman starred on Baywatch as Michael “Newmie” Newman and appeared in 150 episodes of the series, which ran from 1989 to 2001. He also appeared in the show’s spin-off Baywatch Nights.

While starring in Baywatch, Newman was also a full-time firefighter. After the series came to an end, he continued with his firefighting career. He retired after 25 years.

Sadly in 2006, Newman was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and had continuously battled the disease while helping to find a cure. In recent years, he worked with the Michael J. Fox Foundation to help fund Parkinson’s disease research.

Michael Newman Recently Spoke About His Struggles With Parkinson’s Disease

In August, Michael Newman spoke to PEOPLE about his nearly two-decade battle with Parkinson’s disease and why it was important to share his story with others.

“This terminal disease has allowed me a lot of thinking time,” Newman said at the time. “Which I maybe didn’t want, but it’s brought me wisdom. My body has changed so slowly that I hardly notice it, yet I am constantly reminded that Parkinson’s has now become the center of my life.”

Newman also revealed that he was taking ten types of medications a day to combat Parkinson’s disease. However, he often woke up “jittery” due to the disease. “I am cherishing the days that I get to be on this earth with family and friends. I’m taking life seriously,” he explained. “It’s not a run-through.”

Newman then thanked Felker for having him in the Baywatch documentary. “Matt Felker, in the making of this documentary, has given me and other Baywatch cast members a chance to tell our stories as they truly reflect our real lives,” he noted. “This opportunity means a lot to me.”

He then added, “Life is short. It is something I didn’t often give myself a chance to think about before my Parkinson’s diagnosis.”

