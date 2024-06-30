baseball-hall-of-famer-orlando-cepeda-dead-at-86

Baseball Hall of Famer and San Francisco Giants legend Orlando Cepeda passed away peacefully on Friday night, his family confirmed. The trailblazing MLB star was 86.

On Friday, his wife Nydia shared a statement through the Giants. “Our beloved Orlando passed away peacefully at home this evening, listening to his favorite music and surrounded by his loved ones”, it said in part. The cause of death has not been disclosed.

The Hall of Fame remembers Orlando Cepeda. https://t.co/CNaH999nS8 pic.twitter.com/AQmpNhgx5P — National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum ⚾ (@baseballhall) June 29, 2024

The devastating news of Cepeda’s passing arrives just over a week after the loss of former Giants teammate Willie Mays.

“What another gut punch,” Giants manager Bob Melvin said via the Associated Press. “Another incredible personality. Just beloved here, the statue out front. The numbers he put up. There are a lot of legends here. He was certainly right in the middle of that. To have it so close in proximity to Willie, it’s kind of staggering.”

Willie Mays and Orlando Cepeda back in 1961. 🧡 pic.twitter.com/FBkcV96gDb — MLB (@MLB) June 29, 2024

Orlando Cepeda Played For 17 Seasons in the MLB

Known as “The Baby Bull,” Cepeda played first base for 17 seasons in the majors, starting with the Giants. He later played for St. Louis, Atlanta, Oakland, Boston, and Kansas City. In the spring of 1969, the Cardinals traded Cepeda to the Braves in exchange for Joe Torre.

Orlando Cepeda named the 1958 NL Rookie of the Year with San Francisco and the NL MVP in 1967 with St. Louis, had a remarkable career. He played in three World Series, securing a victory in 1967. In 1961, he led the National League with 46 home runs and 142 RBIs. An 11-time All-Star, Cepeda boasted a .297 career batting average and hit 379 home runs.

“Orlando Cepeda was one of the best hitters of his generation,” Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. “He starred for three historic National League franchises, and the 11-time All-Star played alongside Hall of Fame players throughout his career.”

Manfred added, “Orlando overcame challenges throughout his life to build a Hall of Fame career. This beloved figure from Puerto Rico was one of the many players of his era who helped turn baseball into a multicultural game. On behalf of Major League Baseball, I extend my deepest condolences to his family, his friends across our game, and his many fans in Puerto Rico, San Francisco, St. Louis, Atlanta and beyond.”

After his playing career ended, Cepeda was convicted in 1976 in San Juan, Puerto Rico, for smuggling marijuana and was sentenced to five years in prison. Although he served less than a year, this conviction likely hindered his election to the Hall of Fame by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. However, he was later elected by the Veterans Committee in 1999.