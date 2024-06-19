MLB Legend & Hall of Famer Willie Mays Dead at 93

MLB legend and Hall of Famer Willie Mays has passed away. He was 93 years old.

The former Giants centerfielder died on Tuesday, June 18. His death was confirmed by the Giants on X (formerly Twitter) earlier this afternoon.

“It is with great sadness that we announce that San Francisco Giants Legend and Hall of Famer Willie Mays passed away peacefully this afternoon at the age of 93,” the team posted in a statement on X.

A cause of death for Mays has not been announced. This is a developing story.

Willie Mays’ son, Michael Mays, also confirmed his death in a statement released to the San Francisco Chronicle. He stated that his father passed peacefully while surrounded by loved ones.

“My father has passed away peacefully and among loved ones,” Michael Mays said. “I want to thank you all from the bottom of my broken heart. For the unwavering love you have shown him over the years. You have been his life’s blood.”

The “Say Hey Kid” was an incredible baseball star back in his day. He started his career in the Negro League before joining Major League Baseball.