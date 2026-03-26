Barry Manilow Reveals What His Lung Cancer Journey Has Taught Him

Music legend Barry Manilow has opened up about his recent battle with lung cancer, sharing how the experience reshaped his outlook on life, health and gratitude.

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He spoke to PEOPLE about his experience.

The 82-year-old singer received a stage 1 lung cancer diagnosis in December 2025 after doctors discovered a suspicious spot during a scan originally ordered for unrelated hip pain. Manilow was not prepared for such a “scary” diagnosis.

“Not me. F— you. I can’t have cancer,” he thought upon learning the news.

He underwent a lobectomy to remove part of his lung, and doctors confirmed that the cancer had not spread, allowing him to avoid chemotherapy and radiation.

The singer spent about a week in intensive care following surgery and is now cancer-free, though he continues to recover. The procedure has affected his lung capacity, raising uncertainty about his future performances.

His Cancer Journey Has Redefined How Barry Manilow Sees Life

“You just don’t even think about [how fragile life is]. And suddenly, you have lung cancer. But I’m still here. I’m not all here; there’s part of me that isn’t here — they took out a part of me, and now I’ve got to figure out, ‘What do I do?’” Barry Manilow asked himself.

Despite the physical challenges, Manilow emphasized that the ordeal has led to important personal insights. He said the diagnosis made him “take stock” of his life, prompting him to appreciate his career, relationships and everyday moments more deeply.

Manilow continued, “It has really, really made me take stock of my life. This made me stop and think about: Have I done what I wanted to do, and have I made people happy? Have I been a good friend? All of those cornball things that I’ve read for all of my life, I started to think about that, too.”

“It really did stop me in my tracks.”

Support from his husband, Garry Kief, along with friends and fans, played a crucial role during his recovery. Manilow expressed gratitude for that support system, which he credited with helping him navigate both the emotional and physical toll of the illness.

“This really rocked me,” he admitted. “But I’m getting stronger.”