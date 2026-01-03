barry-manilow-gives-fans-health-update-following-lung-cancer-diagnosis

Legendary singer Barry Manilow shared a health update about two weeks after revealing his lung cancer diagnosis.

Videos by Suggest

Manilow hit the right note on Instagram Friday, sharing a hospital bed selfie with a grin that says, “Can’t Smile Without You.” Dressed in a gown and flashing a cheerful smile, the gray text bubble below reads, “Better Today!”— seemingly on the mend.

The “Copacabana” singer revealed in December that an MRI had discovered a cancerous spot on his left lung. At the time of the diagnosis, he had been struggling with bronchitis for over two months.

“As many of you know, I recently went through six weeks of bronchitis followed by a relapse of another five weeks,” the 82-year-old wrote on Instagram at the time. “Even though I was over the bronchitis and back on stage at the Westgate Las Vegas, my wonderful doctor ordered an MRI just to make sure that everything was OK.”

Manilow explained that an MRI discovered a cancerous spot on his left lung. He emphasized the importance of early detection, noting, “It’s pure luck (and a great doctor) that it was found so early,” and added, “That’s the good news.”

Manilow provided further detail on his prognosis, stating, “The doctors do not believe it has spread,” and “I’m taking tests to confirm their diagnosis.” He concluded by clarifying that he will not require aggressive follow-up care: “So that’s it. No chemo. No radiation. Just chicken soup and I Love Lucy reruns.”

He also noted that the only follow-up would be a month-long recovery period, which meant he needed to reschedule his January 2026 arena concerts

Meanwhile, Manilow’s fans flooded the comments section of his new post, wishing the beloved singer a speedy recovery.

“ALRIGHT! 2026 starting off right with this post!” one fan exclaimed.

“I’ve loved you, Barry, for 50 years! My heart skipped a beat when I heard you were sick. So glad to see you are doing well and recuperating,” a second fan shared.

“Get better soon! You have been my favorite singer since I was a kid. I’m 54 and saw you perform 3 times,” a third fan added.

Manilow is still scheduled to perform a series of dates in Las Vegas over Valentine’s Day weekend.