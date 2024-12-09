barry-keoghan-says-his-family-is-being-harassed-after-sabrina-carpenter-split

After reports about Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan’s split surfaced, the actor began to receive a lot of hate from people across the internet. In response to the harassment, Keoghan deleted his Instagram account and released a statement asking fans to please be respectful.

The actor posted his statement to X on Saturday following news of their split.

“I can only sit and take so much. My name has been dragged across the internet in ways I usually don’t respond [to],” Keoghan wrote. “I have to respond now because it’s gettin’ to a place where there are too many lines being crossed.”

“I deactivated my account because I can no longer let this stuff distract from my family and my work. The messages I have received, no person should ever have to read them,” he continued. “Absolute lies, hatred, disgusting commentary about my appearance, character, how I am as a parent, and every other inhumane thing you can imagine. Dragging my character and everything I worked extremely hard for and stand for.”

Barry Keoghan Tells Fans They’ve ‘Crossed a Line’

The Saltburn actor even revealed that some fans have started to show up outside of his family’s home.

“Talking about how I was a heroine baby, and how I grew up, and dragging my dear mother into it also,” Keoghan wrote. “Knocking on my grannie’s door. Sitting outside my baby boy’s house, intimidating them. That’s crossing a line.”

Keoghan continued by asking fans to consider his son.

“Each and every day I work harder to push myself on every level to be the healthiest and strongest person for that boy,” he wrote. “I want to provide opportunities for him to learn, fail, and grow. I want him to be able to look up to his daddy, to have full trust in me and know I will have his back no matter what.”

He added, “I need you to [remember] he has to read ALL of this about his father when he is older. Please be respectful to all.”

Keoghan and Carpenter had been dating for about a year before their breakup. After news of their split, a source close to the couple told People, “They are both young and career-focused, so they’ve decided to take a break.”