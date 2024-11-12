Sabrina Carpenter Fans Claim Woman Dropped Pants, Peed in Crowd During Concert

Not the music experience they were hoping to have, Sabrina Carpenter fans claim a woman dropped her pants and peed into the crowd during a recent concert.

Fans revealed that while Carpenter was performing on stage at the Chase Center in San Francisco on Saturday, Nov. 9, a “random girl” had “squatted down,” took off her underwear, and peed all over the pit floor.

Finding a bit of humor in the situation, the Sabrina Carpenter fans who were near the urine-soaked floor took a picture with their phones reading “I got peed on in the pit to see Sabrina.”

The photos were posted in a TikTok video, which caused quite a stir on the social media platform.

“Ya, I don’t think concerts are for me lmao,” one TikTok user declared. To which the video’s creator stated, “I will say I went solo and the people around me were absolutely lovely and fun, so I would not let this discourage you but yeah that was not on my bingo card for the night ngl”

Others couldn’t believe someone couldn’t wait to pee when the concert was only two hours long. “How do you even do that cuz so many ppl can sit/stand through taylors 3.5 hr show,” another TikTok user wrote.

Meanwhile, some TikTok users offered some advice on how people can avoid peeing on the floor at a concert.

“Why not use the empty water bottle they clearly drank,” one asked.

The creator replied, “They had super big cups they were handing out at the door for what too…”

Sabrina Carpenter is currently on her “Short n’ Sweet Tour.” Her next stop is in Phoenix, Arizona on Nov. 13.

Sabrina Carpenter Recently Opened Up About Her Rise to Fame, International Tour Pressure

During a recent interview with CBS’ Sunday Morning, Sabrina Carpenter reflected on her career over the years.

“I rehearsed for about three months in New York, and we opened our first two nights, and then COVID humbled me – humbled me very quickly!” Sabrina said about her time in Tina Fey’s Mean Girls Broadway musical. “Like, I was sent home, and just was like, Wow. I feel like I could do eight shows a week, you know, and I’ve been training for it. And now it’s just, like, silence.”

Despite COVID, Carpenter said the “silence” ended up being a blessing for her. She was able to craft her album Emails I Can’t Send to be an emotional record.

In regards to how she handles the pressure of her international tour, Sabrina added, “There’s always gonna be stress, there’s always going to be anxiety, there’s always gonna be drama. But for me, like, being able to laugh about it is really important. So, I would say that. And also caffeine. Because without caffeine, I wouldn’t be doing this interview right now!”