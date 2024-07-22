Barry Bonds’ World Series Jersey, Home Run Bat Sell for Crazy Price at Auction

San Francisco Giants legend Barry Bonds is widely regarded as the greatest baseball player of all time. Despite his many accolades, one of the few things that Bonds did not accomplish in his illustrious career was winning a World Series.

However, despite never winning the big one, Bonds did appear in a World Series in 2002. And his game-worn jersey and baseball bat from 2002 just cashed in big at a sports auction, according to TMZ.

Barry Bonds Memorabilia Cashes Big at Auction

“Barry Bonds has made history once again … this time in an auction house — where a pair of his game-used items sold for nearly a quarter of a million bucks!!” TMZ wrote.

TMZ Sports has learned … a jersey he wore during Games 3, 4 and 5 of the 2002 World Series fetched a whopping $158,600 last week — the most expensive Bonds uniform ever sold at auction.

In addition, the bat Bonds used to smack his 60th home run during his record-breaking 2001 season closed at $86,620. If you can’t do the math … that’s a staggering $245,220 for the pair!!!”

Baseball Star Gets Honest on Hall of Fame Snub

Bonds is one of the most accomplished athletes ever. He holds MLB’s all-time home run record of 762. Bonds also holds the record for most home runs in a season with 73. He posted 2,935 hits and 514 stolen bases during his career. And is the only player in MLB history with at least 500 home runs and 500 stolen bases.

Still, Bonds has not received the nod to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. This is mainly due to a steroid accusation in the latter part of his career. Something that Bonds says still bothers him to this day.

“Sure, it bothers you, But at the same time, I also know who I am,” Bonds said.

“I won … I’m not a criminal of any kind, I’m not anything. I was vindicated … I went to the court, I was in federal court, and I won my case, 100%. Where is the vindication of me in my own sport? That’s what bothers me,” he added.

“Major League Baseball, and let’s get this clearly and straight, had a rule and has rules, OK? My era, there was no rules,” Bonds said. “Why is the Hall of Fame punishing me? It doesn’t make sense.”