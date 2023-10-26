‘Barely Functioning’: ‘Today’s Hoda Kotb Posts Cryptic Message On Instagram That Leaves Fans Worried

After Today’s Hoda Kotb posted a cryptic text post on Instagram, fans are worried about the star’s health and well-being.

Hoda recently took to Instagram to post a quote that she resonated with. According to The U.S. Sun, the quote seemingly referenced the morning show host’s battle with cancer in the past.

The host didn’t accompany the quote with a photo of herself. Instead, she simply captioned the quote with a single red heart emoji.

The quote read, “The healer also needs healing. The planner also needs surprises. The giver also needs to receive. The thoughtful also needs to be thought of. The considerate also need to be considered.”

Instagram

“Great reminder for us,” one of Hoda’s fans replied, taking the quote to heart.

Another follower of Hoda’s bantered, “Never happens cause the Takers keep on taking and the Givers never learn their lesson because their hearts are too big!”

“Woah…the timing of this is uncanny. Thank you. ❤️” a third fan added.

Hundreds of Hoda’s followers simply commented with heart emojis on the photo, showing concern for the host after her vague message.

Hoda’s Battle With Cancer, Divorce

During a recent segment, the Today host recalled one of her lowest moments—a time in her life when she was “barely functioning.”

At the time, Hoda was going through a divorce with ex-husband Burzis Kanga while simultaneously fighting breast cancer.

As reported by The U.S. Sun, Hoda explained, “I went through a divorce and breast cancer simultaneously, and I remembered in that time barely functioning, and I was thinking to myself like, ‘Is this it? Is this how it goes?'”

She continued, “I was thinking about some of my lowest moments during that time what was contributing to all of it was I was in horrible health, and I didn’t care about that piece of it, and you don’t realize how bad it gets and then you’re compounding it, your health gets worse, because you’re not well, and it went on and on.”

Looking back, Hoda explained how she wished she would have been easier on herself during times of hardship.

“You realize when you’re on solid ground again, and you look back, and you’re like, ‘Oh my gosh I didn’t take an hour for myself,’ there were all the things I never ever did that I am doing today that make such a difference,” she finished.