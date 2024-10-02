barbra-streisand-remembers-late-costar-kris-kristofferson-in-sweet-tribute

Honoring fellow music legend, Kris Kristofferson, Barbra Streisand paid tribute to her A Star Is Born costar in a post on Instagram

In the post, Streisand said she had first saw Kristofferson perform at the Troubadour Club in Los Angeles. “I knew he was something special,” she said about Kristofferson. “Barefoot and strumming his guitar, he seemed like the perfect choice for a script I was developing, which eventually became A Star Is Born.

Barbra Streisand then said she asked Kris Kristofferson to join her on-stage to perform the A Star Is Born duet “Lost Inside of You” at her latest concert at London’s Hyde Park in 2019. “He was as charming as ever, and the audience showered him with applause. It was a joy seeing him receive the recognition and love he so richly deserved.”

She went on to offer her thoughts to Kristofferson’s wife Lisa, who she said supported the latest musician in every way possible.

Kristofferson passed away at his home in Maui on Saturday, Sept. 28. He was 88 years old. The cause of death has not been revealed.

Barbra Streisand Previously Revealed She and Kris Kristofferson Were Involved For a Short Period of Time

In her memoir My Name is Barbra, Streisand said she and Kris Kristofferson were involved for a short period of time amid A Star Is Born hype.

“We saw each other for a while after that,” Streisand wrote, per Entertainment Weekly. “He gave me hickeys on my neck. Thank God I had a two-piece bathing suit by Rudi Gernreich with a turtleneck top to hide them.”

While filming A Star Is Born, Streisand was dating the film’s producer, Jon Peters. Although Elvis Presley was originally up for the male lead role, Streisand said the film team was rebuffed by the King’s longtime manager Colonel Tom Parker.

“I had no regrets about Elvis. Kris was it,” Streisand stated in her book. “Cast the right person, and you’re already halfway there.”

Kris Kristofferson spoke about the role during a 2020 interview with The Sun. “I have always been proud of that one,” he said about the film. But I give most of the credit to Barbra.

He also recalled the fame that followed after the film’s release. “My music got more attention after A Star Is Born. And that helped support me and my band during the lean years.”