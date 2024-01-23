‘Barbie’ Star America Ferrera Speaks Out About Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig Oscars Snub 

Following the news that Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig were snubbed by the Oscars, fellow Barbie star America Ferrera shares her thoughts on the situation.

As previously reported, Barbie received nominations for Best Picture as well as Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Original Song. Ferrera herself received a nomination for Best Supporting Actress and fellow Barbie star Ryan Gosling for Best Supporting Actor.

Robbie noticeably was snubbed in the Best Actress category while Gerwig didn’t receive a nomination for Best Director.

While speaking to Variety, America Ferrera stated she wasn’t happy with the snubs. “I was incredibly disappointed that they weren’t nominated,” she said. “Greta has done just about everything that a director could do to deserve it. Creating this world, and taking something that didn’t have inherent value to most people and making it a global phenomenon. It feels disappointing to not see her on that list.”

Speaking about Robbie’s snub, Ferrera said that what the Barbie star has achieved as an actress is truly unbelievable. “One of the things about Margot as an actress is how easy she makes everything look,” she explained. “And perhaps people got fooled into thinking that the work seems easy, but Margot is a magician as an actress in front of the screen.”

Ferrera declared that it was one of the honors of her acting career to get to witness Robbie pull off an amazing performance in Barbie. “She brings so much heart and humor and depth and joy and fun to the character. In my book, she’s a master.”

America Ferrera Reveals Reaction From Friends, Family on Oscar Nomination

Meanwhile, America Ferrera spoke about the reaction from her loved ones about her Oscar nomination.

“There was a moment where I wasn’t sure if I had made it up,” she recalled. “And then my phone started blowing up so I figured that I must have heard it right. I still haven’t really been able to get in my feelings because I’m still on like the top layer of ‘I can’t even believe that this is real.’”

After her publicist called, her husband Ryan Piers Williams called. “He was screaming and emotional,” she said. “And I just heard my kids in the back, like so confused. ‘What are you screaming about?’”

Her co-stars from The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, Blake Lively, Amber Tamblyn, and Alexis Bledel also called her. “They FaceTimed me as a group right away,” she gushed. “It was hilarious and funny and emotional and it’s wonderful to be celebrated and held up by my sisters.”

America Ferrera also pointed out that her co-stars are those she had the honor of growing up with while in the entertainment industry. She added they all love, cheer on, and support each other. “They’re amazing, such a gift in my life.”