‘Barbie’ Actress Gets Engaged to Her Longtime Boyfriend

Barbie was a blockbuster hit last summer – so much so that we are still keeping up-to-date with the actors from the film. Even those that did not have starring roles.

Marisa Abela, who played Teen Talk Barbie in the widely acclaimed film, recently announced her engagement to her long-time boyfriend, according to PopCulture.

“Love is in the air for Marisa Abela. The 27-year-old British actress is set to tie the knot with her partner of four years, West End theater performer Jamie Bogyo,” the outlet wrote.

“The news broke on Sunday, July 7, when Bogyo shared a series of heartwarming snapshots and clips on his Instagram account.”

Margot Robbie Sets Sights on Next Feature Film

Margot Robbie is back with another venture to tap back into our childhoods. After starring in the blockbuster Barbie film, Robbie is set to produce a live-action movie. It will be based on the popular board game, Monopoly.

“Following the major box-office success of Barbie, the 33-year-old actress and producer is making a Monopoly movie under her LuckyChap banner, alongside fellow company heads Josey McNamara and Tom Ackerley, Robbie’s husband,” PEOPLE wrote.

“Based on the classic board game of the same name, the upcoming movie will be distributed by Lionsgate and also produced by Hasbro Entertainment.”

Robbie’s rise to stardom has been something to behold. She has already starred in hit films such as Suicide Squad and Amsterdam. But this time around, Robbie will hang up her actress hat and slide into a producer role.

America Ferrera Reacts to Oscar Nomination

The Barbie brand saw an uptick after the movie came out last summer. America Ferrera, one of the stars of the blockbuster, was nominated for an Oscar.

It was the former Disney child star’s first nomination amid a career that began in 2002. It was so shocking, Ferrera says. Part of her is still in disbelief.

“There was a moment where I wasn’t sure if I had made it up,” Ferrera said to Variety. “And then my phone started blowing up. So I figured that I must have heard it right.”

The first people who blew up her phone were fellow actresses Blake Lively, Amber Tamblyn, and Alexis Bledel. The quartet co-starred in the movie “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants.” It is perhaps the most notable film in Ferrera’s career.

“They FaceTimed me as a group right away,” Ferrera added. “It was hilarious and funny and emotional. These women I’ve had the honor of growing up within this industry. And being loved and cheered on and supported by them. Which we all do for each other. They’re amazing, and such a gift in my life.”